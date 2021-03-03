Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers –Nestle SA, American Halal Company Inc., Prima Agri-Products, Tahira Foods, and Bilal Group

The Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The European market for halal food and beverage is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period (2020 to 2025).

Top Companies in Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market: Nestle SA, American Halal Company Inc., Prima Agri-Products, Tahira Foods, and Bilal Group, among others.

Market Overview:

– The market for halal foods is growing rapidly, which indicates the inclination of the consumers of other communities toward halal foods. Thus, there is quite a huge opportunity for halal food companies.

– The manufacturers have been trying to make changes in the entire value chain, from raw materials and product developments, to finished product packaging, marketing, and spreading awareness about the benefits of consuming these products, through social media advertisements.

Rising Demand for Halal-certified Products

With the exponential growth of Europe’s Muslim population in recent years, thousands of tons of religiously slaughtered halal meat is now entering the general food chain, where it is being also consumed by the non-Muslim population as they are aware of the health benefits. To cater to this growing demand, an increasing number of retail formats are selling halal food products and it is mandatory for supermarkets to label foods containing halal meat. The retail chains like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, and Waitrose sell halal food, including halal meat, confectionery, bread, cereals, and snacks. As the dynamics within the Muslim world change and globalization trends continue to shape consumers tastes, habits, and spending patterns across the world, the acceptance for halal-based foods, and beverages is projected to grow in Europe during the forecasted period.

France Holds a Significant Share in the Market

France has the largest population of Muslims in Europe and the halal offerings have also moved upscale, from the traditional neighborhood butcher who sold meat slaughtered in accordance with Islamic law, to a significant presence in French food industries, supermarkets, and even restaurants. Since the market demand for halal food is constantly developing, supermarkets have started increasing their services and dedicated more shelves to this kind of product. For instance, Casino France’s second-largest supermarket chain has even created its own halal product line, which it markets under the name Wassila. In France, the government is only involved in halal certification to the extent that it has designated the three main mosques as the only distributors of permits for halal slaughter.

Competitive Landscape

The European halal food and beverage market is highly fragmented, with several players competing to gain major shares in the market. The major manufacturers operating in the market are focusing on expanding their presence and developing various flavors in various product segments, as well an engaging in partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, in order to cater to the growing needs of the consumers. The key players are Nestle SA, American Halal Company Inc., Prima Agri-Products, Tahira Foods, and Bilal Group, among others.

