Europe Hair Care Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Shiseido Company, Limited, Avon Products Inc., Kao Corporation, Unilever PLC

The Europe Hair Care Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Europe hair care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 100 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Europe Hair Care Market: Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Shiseido Company, Limited, Avon Products Inc., Kao Corporation, Unilever PLC

Market Overview:

– The European consumers are more concerned about aesthetics of the hair and scalp nourishment. Therefore, the demand for hair care products has witnessed significant demand in recent years.

– However, it has been observed that many consumers are becoming aware of the harmful effects of chemical ingredients present in various hair care products. This change in the consumer’s preference is likely to lead to high demand for hair care products that are natural/organic in nature.

– Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, and Loreal SA are some of the major players offering hair conditioners across the region.

Shampoo Formed the largest Market

Shampoo segment dominated the sales of Europe hair care products. With evolving consumer demand for shampoo products prepared with natural ingredients, manufacturers are continuously expanding their product portfolio, with the new and innovative product offering for the various hair types and hair related problems. Innovation such as convenient pack size, use of value-added ingredients in the product, and growing demand for natural shampoo has fueled the growth of the market. Moreover, the consumers are looking for shampoos infused with oils, included blended formulations and pure organics, thus, providing healthy fixes for dry and damaged hair.

Significant Rise in Hair Care Expenditure

Availability and affordability of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, oil, spray, etc., supported by growth of online distribution channels are playing a key role in increasing spending on hair care products across the region. Furthermore, the market has witnessed an increasing number of millennials experiencing hair problems like hair fall, and dandruff owing to changing lifestyle patterns, along with an increase in stress levels among the working-class women population, which is expected to boost the demand for these products. Growing inclination of consumers to use hair care products to maintain good hair health is further supporting the sales of branded hair care products. Additionally, the growing awareness about hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to explore various hair care brands.

Competitive Landscape



Europe hair care market is fragmented with the presence of key players such as Loreal SA, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Company, and Henkel AG & Co., KGaA. The major strategies adopted by the companies operating in the hair care market include product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) and marketing and expanding their distribution channels to maintain their position in the market. Sustainable competitive advantage through innovation is the main criteria for the growth of the market share of major players across the region.

