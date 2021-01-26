Europe Gluten-free Soups and Sauces Market 2021 Outlook on Rising Demand and Trends | Barilla Holdings, Kraft Heinz Company, The Campbell Soup Company, and Baxter Food Group

The Europe Gluten-free Soups and Sauces Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Europe Gluten-free Soups and Sauces Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Europe Gluten-free Soups and Sauces Market: Barilla Holdings, Kraft Heinz Company, The Campbell Soup Company, and Baxter Food Group, among others.

Key Market Trends

– The growing prevalence of gluten-intolerance and celiac allergies is the primary reason for boosting the demand for gluten-free food products in the region. Many regional and country-level associations and organizations, such as the Association of European Coeliac Societies, the German Coeliac Society, and Coeliac UK, are structuring the gluten-free market by specifying the requirements for the use of gluten-free claims on pre-packaged foods. By strictly scrutinizing the product market, these authorities are ensuring promised health to the consumers.

– Europe has the most celiac diagnosed consumers, and as a result, it holds the most promising market for gluten-free products. However, the elevated prices associated with gluten-free products is restricting consumers in low-income groups to progressively buy the products, further serving as a significant roadblock for market growth.

Label transparency to Continue Drawing Consumers Towards Gluten-Free Products

According to the survey co-conducted by Food Marketing Institute in 2019, about 86% of consumers agreed to have a higher sense of trust for food products or brands that provide access to complete and ‘easy-to-understand’ ingredients listed on their labels. Nonetheless, many food companies have led the practice to offer deep insights into their formulation, especially when involved in the marketing of ‘Free-from’ products. The companies are adopting approaches, such as the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System (HACCP), to ensure that no contamination with gluten takes place at any stage during the manufacturing, packaging, and storing processes, which in turn boosting the market studied in the region

Italy holds the Largest Market Share

According to the Ministry of Health, 182,858 Italians were diagnosed with celiac disease in 2017, compared to 172,000 in 2014, an increase of about 6%. Owing to the rising prominence of celiac disease among the population in the country, consumers are getting motivated to switch to gluten-free products, including soups and sauces. Furthermore, the pasta sauce market has registered remarkable growth over the last few decades, owing to increasing per capita consumption of pasta throughout the country. The rising demand for pasta coupled with an increasing number of celiac disease is directly fuelling the demand for gluten-free pasta sauce. Thus manufacturers are trying to widen their consumer base by launching vegan, kosher gluten-free pasta sauce in the country.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe Gluten-free Soups and Sauces Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

