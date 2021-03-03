Europe Glass Packaging Market Rising Trends, Growth Opportunities and Global Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Europe Glass Packaging market in its latest report titled, “Europe Glass Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe Glass Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.53% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Europe Glass Packaging Market: Owens-illinois Inc, Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Verallia Packaging SAS (Horizon Holdings II SAS), Vidrala SA, Vetropack Holding Ltd, Ba Vidro SA (BA Glass BV), Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Vitro S.A.B. de CV, Gerresheimer AG, Piramal Glass Ltd, APG Europe, Saver Glass, Inc., Wiegand-Glas GmBH, Frigoglass SAIC, Verescene France SASU, 6 Stlzle Glass Group (CAG Holding GmbH), Origin Pharma Packaging, SGD Pharma SA, Beatson Clark PLC, and Others.

Industry News:

– January 2020 – Gerresheimer AG launched Gx Elite, one of the top-quality injection vials for more excellent patient safety. These high-end tubular glass vials are Gerresheimers response to increasingly stringent customer demands and expectations on the pharmaceutical market, including higher demands for patient safety.

– November 2019 – Piramal Glass announced to expand its offering in the premium perfume sector due to a EUR 30 million investment in its manufacturing capabilities. Piramal Glass has outlined a strategy to invest EUR 30 million in its premium perfume manufacturing unit. The glassmaker supplies the premium perfume glass bottle markets in Europe and the USA.

Market Overview:

The European glass industry provides a range of glass packaging products for food and beverage, as well as for perfumery, cosmetics, and pharmacy to their European customers. According to European Container Glass Federations, with its 162 manufacturing plants distributed all over Europe, it is an essential contributor to Europe’s real economy. It provides employment to about 50,000 people while creating a large number of job opportunities along the total supply chain. The association has further added that the European Glass Industry contributes EUR 9.5 billion to the annual EU GDP and employs more than 125,000 people every year.

– According to FEVE- The European Container Glass Federation, the container glass industry represents close to 70% of all glass production in Europe. It also states that the products packed in glass are massively exported and contribute to a positive trade balance of about EUR 21 billion per year. This is indicative of the fact that the market holds significant potential to grow. According to the European Container Glass Federation (FEVE), two out of five Europeans choose glass because they perceive it as being more recyclable than other materials providing a recycling rate of 76 % of high glass collection.

– Almost half all Europeans (48%) recognize that glass is the best packaging material for addressing climate change. The trend of customization is also growing in the region, with demand for bespoke glass bottles increasing. The UK’s best-selling kombucha tea is being sold in new bespoke glass bottles manufactured by Rotherham glass manufacturer Beatson Clark. The Heiz-Glas Group has invested more than EUR 40 million in Poland in the past two years. Also, Premi SPA, an Italian firm, has invested in Poland’s new glass production factory, with a focus on ‘cutting-edge glassworks.’

– According to the Russian Union of Juice Producers, the Russian juice market has been continually expanding, equating to about 2.5 billion liters of juice products per year. On average, the consumption reaches about 15 liters per capita consumption and an average of one glass of juice a day. This emphasizes the great potential for consumption growth in the country. The French glass bottles and containers industry’s use is led by luxury perfumes, personal care, and cognac. These end-user industries have been continually introducing practices that promote recycling and sustained use of glass containers in packaging.

– However, the impact of COVID-19 significantly affected the market growth. With the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, all the end-user sector is exempted from shutdown due to the primary needs of consumers. For instance, the European Union is assessing delays in drug shipments from Asia due to production shortages in the region. The pandemic also affected the recycling rate of glass with a lack of glass. According to FEVE, the average production batch of glass contains 52% of recycled glass, avoiding the depletion of over 7 million tons of virgin sands per year. Due to lockdown across the region, the Deposit Return System (DRS) in the region is influenced by consumers’ storage of products. This is expected to impact the collection of glass bottles for recycling purposes.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Europe regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355592/europe-glass-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Italy is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– According to the European Glass Container Federation, 78% of the glass bottles and jars are collected and recycled into Italy’s food-grade material. The Italian recycling system lags behind the pollution generated by plastic compared to its other European counterparts. This is expected to create avenues for future increase in the use of glass, as the Italians try to improve their systemic drawbacks continuously. Verallia announced its plans to invest EUR 80 million in its Villa Poma site. The company also invested EUR 250 million in Italy in the past five years.

– Moreover, Vetropack, a leading Swiss Company in the European glass packaging industry, for instance, plans to set up new glassworks in Boffalora Sopra Ticino, Italy, as it may be unable to meet the projected growth targets from the existing facilities. To meet the domestic market demands, players like Birra Peroni (part of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd) are upgrading their glass bottling capacity. Along with increased productivity, these upgrades will add to flexibility and sustainability. The company has set up this glass line in partnership with Sidel, featuring the latest innovations, like EvoFILL Glass filler and EvoDECO Cold Glue labeler.

– Further, in April 2020, Bormioli Pharma completed the acquisition of GCL Pharma by dealing with a binding offer of EUR 8.9 million. The company strategizes its growth path, allowing it to serve the global pharma industry with more energy and renewed resources in glass manufacturing. However, the Italian recycling system lags when it comes to pollution generated by plastic, as compared to its other European counterparts. This is expected to create avenues for future increase in the use of glass as the Italians try to improve their systemic drawbacks continuously.

– The other industry that is expected to drive the growth of glass packaging usage in Italy is the booming cosmetic sub-contracting industry. A few dozen companies spread in a radius of a hundred kilometers around Milan have become the key players of the global cosmetic industry in the past decade. These companies have led to the establishment of packaging companies (like Mktg Industry) that provide transparent roll-on glass bottles that enable users to see color nuances inside clearly.

This Europe Glass Packaging Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

