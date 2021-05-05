Europe Genomics Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2027

The Europe genomics market is expected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn in 2025 from US$ 4.6 Bn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018-2025.

The biotechnological field is characterized as a continuously developing the technologies for the betterment of the health for all the living organisms. Therefore, the technologies for the genome editing is undergoing various advancements, the most recent advancement for the genome editing is utilizing the nucleases which include the zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), transcription activators like effector nuclease (TALEN) and (clustered regulatory interspaced short palindromic repeats) CRISPR Cas9 system. The technologies has been successfully implemented in the several crops, including the Solanaceae plants, such as tomato, potato, tobacco and petunia. CRISPR Case 9 among the three nucleases is the best for breeding, crop improvement and the functional analysis of genes of interest. The technology is best due to its simplicity and high efficiency.

Leading Europe Genomics market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Illumina Inc. Eurofins Qiagen Agilent Technologies BGI Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher GE Healthcare

