Europe Gas Fired Boiler Market 2020 Size, Industry Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

For instance, as per EU 2030 climate and energy framework, a 40% reduction in GHG emissions from 1990 levels is poised to be accomplished by 2030. These steps are, undeniably, set to propel the business space of Europe gas fired boiler market over the span of 2020 to 2026.

In a bid to curb the toxic effects of greenhouse gas emissions across the states of the European continent, various enterprises, commercial as well as residential spaces have begun making a switch to gas fired boiler. Governments in the regions are leaving no stone unturned to introduce various policies and regulations to prevent the escalating levels of GHG emissions across Nordic countries.

Enumerated below are some of the crucial trends that have been speculated to transform the overall outlook of gas fired boiler market across the European economies in the years ahead:

Impact of intrinsic benefits of condensing gas fired boilers

Considering the technology aspects, condensing gas fired boilers are looking forward to amassing major impetus in the overall Europe gas fired boilers market, given their higher efficiency and reliability over other available counterparts. These boilers also boast of the ability to generate relatively lesser levels of carbon emission and demand reduced heating costs; factors that are likely to stimulate the product adoption across various industrial and commercial spaces in the ensuing years.

Higher adoption of 100-125 MMBtu/hr capacity gas boilers

Gas fired boilers come in vivid capacities ranging from less than 10 MMBtu/hr to more than 250 MMBtu/hr. Amongst these, gas boilers with capacity 100-250 MMBtu per hour are likely to observe a stellar growth over the forthcoming years. Thanks to their enhanced reliability and high energy efficiency, which has compelled various industries to make use of these. Moreover, the aforementioned factors have also generated a demand for replacement of conventional steam boilers which has dramatically accentuated the demand for 100-250 capacity gas boilers.

Replacement of traditional heating systems across commercial spaces

Speaking of the replacement of traditional heating systems, it would be crucial to emphasize the fact that various commercial spaces are looking toward making use of modern gas fired boilers across various economies in the European continent. Besides, stringent government policies and regulations to curtail the building energy emissions are projected to augment the product installations across various commercial buildings.

Thriving F&B industry in Europe

For the faster growing industries of the European continent, the food and beverages sector is estimated to garner appreciable gains across Europe gas fired boiler market. This can be ascribed to the rising demand for these boilers for providing hot water and steam across vivid F&B companies.

Alongside the F&B industry, gas fired boilers are also observing ostensible demand from the chemical industry due to rising investments in this sector.

Stringent norms pertaining to reduction in coal dependency in the UK

The United Kingdom is going every way possible to cut down its dependency on coal. And in this regard, the federal government is introducing various strict norms and mandates that look toward cutting down industries’ dependency on natural fuels say coal, owing to higher amount of toxic emissions produced by these. According to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy 2018, the GHG emission in the country dropped to 448.5 mtCO2e in 2018 from 600.9 mtCO2e in 2010. This came in as a result of the closure of various coal plants operating in the region since 2015.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Europe Gas fired boiler Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.5. Price trend analysis

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Gas Fired Boiler Market Growth drivers

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8. Gas Fired Boiler Market Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.10.1. Strategy dashboard

3.11. PESTEL analysis

