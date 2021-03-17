Europe Garden Furniture Market Size, Share, Demand | Research Report Insights and Forecast 2021 to 2027

Global Garden Furniture Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Garden Furniture Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Global Garden Furniture Market is valued at USD 14142.48 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 20032.93 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period.

A research report on Garden Furniture Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

The global garden furniture market has been driven by the shift in the preferences for the use of aesthetic and unique furniture for the gardens that they have in their residential, commercial and corporate spaces and has been providing a big amount of push to the demand in the market because of the increase in demand. While purchasing the relaxing and aesthetic garden furniture for their home décor, the consumers are very willing to spend the money that they have in the newer products from the furniture market and they do this without even considering it again.

This has eventually made the manufacturers bring in the new products in the global garden furniture market and it has led to the growth of this market. The launch of products almost in an impulsive manner has helped the market see a good amount of boost in terms of growth. There is an estimation of the global market for garden furniture to see a good amount of growth in the coming few years and this is going to create a good amount of opportunities to earn revenue for the major players who are competing for a good amount of market share.

Key Players Analysis:

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

Barbeques Galore

Rattan

Gloster

DEDON

Winston Furniture Co. Inc.

Tuuci

Emu Group S.p.A.

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania NV

Trex Company, Inc.

Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC

KETTAL

Hartman

Sitra Holdings (International) Limited

The Keter Group

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Yotrio Corporation

Llyod/Flanders

Besides, the features which are advanced and designs that are attractive are important factors which are likely to have an influence on the market of garden furniture and its growth. Further, the arrival of the garden furniture with functions that are multi-purpose has been thought to boost the growth of this market. The habits have been changing in terms of the recreational activities and they are being conducted in the open spaces and this is leading to a need for the garden furniture and this is going to bolster the growth of the global garden furniture market.

Key Market Segments:

By product

Plastic Garden Furniture, Metal Garden Furniture, Wood Garden Furniture, Resin Garden Furniture

By end users/applications

Public Outdoor Furniture, Leisure and Decoration, Outdoor Activities

The increase in the consumption per person in the important countries has been influencing the growth in the markets of garden furniture. Furthermore, the rise in the number of manufacturers locally has been an important reason which has been driving the growth of the global garden furniture market. The rapid rates of urbanization all over the world has bolstered the development of infrastructure in a lot of the regions in the world. The shift in the designs have also boosted the development of the house decor in an extraordinary manner all over the world and its development as it doesn’t take up much of the space. Therefore it has been creating a lot of opportunities in the market of garden furniture globally.

There are a lot of manufacturers who are cashing in on the opportunities which are arising from the sustainable trends of housing in the world and further the shift in the preferences towards an eco-friendly home has been leading to a development of the market in an encouraging manner. There are government regulations which have been enabling this change too. The governments require the improvement in the material in a lot of countries catering to safety standards.

Regional Analysis:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Due to the products being high in cost and premium products, the countries which are developed are going to see an increase in demand and the ones which are developing and dominated by the middle class are going to see a slowdown in demand. The middle income groups have a preference in the housing which is vertical apartment based and thus there is a demand which is created for the vertical gardens and therefore this segment of the market is touted to see the growth in terms of the market as there is going to be a need for the furniture. All these factors are expected to open up new opportunities in the global garden furniture market.

