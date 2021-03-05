Europe Functional Water Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Vitamin Well AB, and Acqua Minerale San Benedetto SpA

The Europe Functional Water Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The European functional water market is expected to register at a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Functional Water Market: The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Vitamin Well AB, and Acqua Minerale San Benedetto SpA, among others.

Market Overview:

– With the growing trend of health and wellness among the consumers, functional waters with a blend of diverse flavors are becoming increasingly visible in the market in the United Kingdom.

– A number of functional water companies from other regions are diversifying into European countries in organic as well as inorganic manners. This is evident with Coca-Cola’s expansion into the functional water segment with the acquisition of Glaceau, the energy brand and its fortified ranges, like Vitaminwater.

– The manufacturers are incorporating innovative ways to create awareness about the products and are communicating the health benefits of functional water.

Rising Sales in the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

From the very beginning, supermarkets and hypermarkets have played important roles in the distribution channel of food and functional beverage. The distribution model of this retail channel is widely accepted by both companies and consumers. The hypermarket and supermarket shelves are acquired all across by private and international brands for functional water. For European consumers, hypermarkets and supermarkets have become the preferred type of retail store for frequently purchased packaged goods, due to their lower prices and convenient one-stop shopping experiences. Due to the power of bargaining offered to the consumers and owing to their dynamism and positioning, these store formats are becoming more popular among the residents nearby and among people with newer lifestyles.

Germany Holds the Highest Share in the Market

The consumers’ preference for tasty as well as healthy alternatives to carbonated drinks is driving the demand for functional water in Germany. Glacau Vitaminwater, a brand of the Coca Cola Company, has been launched in Germany, following its international success. Initially, the company is targeting Hamburg and is planning to further expand to Munich, Cologne, Berlin, and the rest of Germany. The German consumers focus more on the quality of functional water than its price while making the purchase. This indicates that the sales of well-established brands are likely to be greater when compared to private label lines because they are perceived to offer better quality. Functional water companies in Germany are launching promotional campaigns and advertisements by incorporating celebrity endorsements, TV commercials, and other communication methods.

Competitive Landscape

The European functional water market is fragmented due to the presence of various global and regional players in the industry. The key players are focusing on several strategies, such as new product developments, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships, to meet the increasing demand of the consumers. The major players are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Vitamin Well AB, and Acqua Minerale San Benedetto SpA, among others.

