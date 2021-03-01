Europe Frozen Potato Market 2020 Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027 | Aviko B.V., Agristo NV, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited

The frozen potato market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 17,650.00 million in 2019 to US$ 23,537.48 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Frozen Potato Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Frozen Potato Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Europe is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Europe is likely to account for a remarkable share of the frozen potato market during the forecast period. The rapid development in the frozen potato market in the Europe region is mainly attributed to the rise in the employment rate of women among the Europe countries. For instance, Russia is among the leading countries having a rise in women employment in the recent years. Frozen potato is mainly used as a convenience food in the Europe countries. Also, presence of McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, and other manufacturers makes Europe a larger market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Frozen Potato Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Frozen Potato Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Europe Frozen Potato Market Segmentation

Europe Frozen Potato Market, by Product

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shaped

Mashed

Battered/Cooked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

Europe Frozen Potato Market, by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Europe Frozen Potato Market – by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Bart’s Potato Company

Aviko B.V.

Agristo NV

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Farm Frites International B.V.

Greenyard

Himalaya Food International Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Frozen Potato Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Frozen Potato Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Frozen Potato Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Frozen Potato Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Frozen Potato Market.

