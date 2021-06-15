Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market To Rise at a 4.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2027: Know More Why | Business Market Insights

Fourth Party Logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 15.94 Bn in 2018 to US$ 23.79 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Increase in demand for 4PL services due to rising complexity in supply chain operations and Affinity of the retail end-users for supporting Omni-channel services are fueling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the inbound procurement and supplier collaborations management for the manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period. The fourth party logistics service providers have a global distribution network of carriers and fleets that enables them to reach any destination within a given time frame and at minimal costs. Scaling up and down functions of a supply chain is also accessible as the service is majorly outsourced. Accountability of the goods being transported, quicker move towards any technological changes, and adding on network partners consistently are all managed by the outsourced logistics service provider thereby empowering the customer to achieve cost optimizations on the product until it reaches the last mile. These factors have been a major driving factor towards the adoptions of fourth party logistics services by the companies today and are anticipated to accelerate in the coming years.

The automotive segment is one of the leading end-users with the second highest market share in Europe fourth party logistics market. The automotive industry is the most crucial sector contributing to economic development. Driven by factors such as globalization and changing market demands, car manufacturers are forced to provide a broad array of the vehicle with new models and options. The automotive industry is presumed to be continually evolving that could lead to complexities in the logistic processes. In a bid to tap on new market opportunities, reduce costs, and thereby maintain competitive advantage, the automotive companies have laid enhanced focus on their logistic strategies off late. Automotive is highly used among the fourth party logistics sector. Car manufacturers use logistic services from the point of production to transportation and delivery. Too efficiently and timely match up with dynamic requirements of customers, need for value-added logistic service is a foremost priority of the industrialist.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Allyn International Services Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DAMCO

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

GEFCO Group

GEODIS

Logistics Plus Inc.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Rest of Europe is anticipated to lead the fourth party logistics market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Increasing transportation & logistics activities in countries such as Russia and Turkey have increased the demands for 4PL services in Rest of Europe market. Also, the NORDIC countries are said to house a large number of SMEs engaged in diverse industrial manufacturing. The concentration of manufacturing industries in the NORDIC region is another factor that has been driving the implementations of 4PL services. This will lead to the growth of the fourth party logistics market in this region.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Fourth Party Logistics market.

