Europe Food Preservatives Market Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis 2021 to 2025 | Kerry Group PLC, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The Europe Food Preservatives Market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry.

Europe food preservatives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in Europe Food Preservatives Market: Kerry Group PLC, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corbion NV, Merck KGaA

Market Overview:

– The natural food preservatives segment is expected to record robust growth during the forecast period, particularly in the developed countries of Europe that have a large number of food companies using natural preservatives in their products.

– In addition to maintaining the quality of the food, specialty preservatives, such as sorbic acid, benzoic acid, nisin, and acetic acid, help control contamination. One group of specialty preservatives and antioxidants also prevent food from becoming rancid or developing an off-flavor.

– With the increasing acceptance of the ready-to-eat (RTE) food in Europe, manufacturers of RTE foods are inculcating clean label ingredients, which offer high nutrient and more shelf life.

Beverage Application is driving the Market

The popularity of on-the-go beverages has led to the introduction of highly convenient packaging formats. Additionally, functional beverages are emerging as a preferred class of meal-replacement solutions in the region. Companies are producing a large variety of non-alcoholic ferments as specialty food ingredients for applications in beverages, like soft drinks and malt-based juices. Sorbates and benzoates are often used in combination, especially in highly acidic drinks. Sorbates are very effective preservatives against bacteria, yeasts, and molds. The antimicrobial effectiveness of sorbates depends on the physical and chemical properties of the beverages. Thus, contributing to the preservatives market in Europe. The European marketplace has witnessed significant growth in natural preservatives led by the increasing consumer awareness of the potential negative impact of synthetic preservatives on health, in contrast to the benefits of natural preservatives, has generated interest in the development and use of natural products among the beverage manufacturers._

Germany is Among the Largest Player

Synthetic preservatives still dominate the share of the preservatives market in the country, however, the market experiences the surging demand for natural preservatives. Whereas, under synthetic antimicrobials, lactates hold a prominent share of the Germany market. The availability of ingredients in liquid, powder and crystalline forms further enhance the application in numerous food products. _For instance, In Germany, Galactic produces and retails a range of antimicrobials such as Galacid, and Galaflow formulated in liquid, powder and crystalline forms for its extensive application in the food industry._ Moreover, the growing demand for food application has insisted players of the market to widely produce additives in the country. For instance, Celanese Corporation manufacture Nutrinova Sorbates in a single-purpose plant in Frankfurt, Germany for its extensive food applications. The plant has accountability given through EU law.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe food preservatives market is dominated by global players, and the market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous regional and global players. Players such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. are inclining towards various strategies such as merger and acquisition, product innovation and expansion. Thereby, focusing on all the elements of the market. _For instance, Koninklijke DSM N.V. invested in the launch of two innovative natural antimicrobial additives including DelvoCid+ and other mushroom-based natural preservative to satiate the extensively growing demand for natural and organic food products. Moreover, companies such as Dupont adopted continuous expansion as their strategy to achieve a competitive advantage in the market and expand their geographical presence and customer base.

