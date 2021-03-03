Europe Food Market Additives Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025; Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Inc., ADM

The Europe Food Additives Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Europe Food Additives report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Europe Food Additives report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The European food additives market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Food Additives Market: Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Inc., ADM, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion, Associated British Foods PLC, and BASF SE, and others.

Europe Food Additives Market Overview:

– The market is primarily driven by the wide range of its application in food and beverage industries for different functioning, such as preservative, flavor enhancer, emulsifier, sweetener, colorant, and many other functions. Also, the rising demand for convenience and packaged foods, where additives are used in a higher quantity, is further fueling the market growth.

– However, stringent environmental regulations, like the FDA for additives used directly in processed foods and food-contact substances, such as food packaging products, are expected to impede the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Food Flavors and Enhancers To Hold a Prominent Share In The Food Additives Market

Food flavors and enhancers have experienced rapid development in terms of their application in different food industries within a limited period in recent years. This is primarily due to the changing lifestyle, increasing demand for innovative flavor profiled healthy foods, and influential trend for new exotic and ethnic flavors. With the rising preference for premium-quality products, including premium lines of seasonings and sauces, the market is growing rapidly. Also, rising demand for natural food flavors and consumers is witnessed to avoid artificial colors and flavors and prefer a natural alternative due to the increasing health hazards that occur in the consumption of synthetic/artificial flavors, which has resulted in an increased demand for natural food flavors.

United Kingdom To Dominate The Regional Market

Owing to the large population base with a potential consumer market, the United Kingdom remains a lucrative market for food additives in the region. Moreover, the country is experiencing significant development in terms of new product launches and innovations. Major companies are strategizing business expansion to increase market penetration and are investing to supplement the country’s production facility.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Food Additives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

