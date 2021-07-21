Europe Flue Gas Desulfurization Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028

Europe flue gas desulfurization market is driven by stringent government regulations related with emissions of harmful gases emitted by various industrial processes in the environment. Developed nations in Europe already have stringent regulations related to emission of sulfur oxides. Furthermore, increasing demand for power coupled with dependence on coal for energy generation will provide momentum to the growth of Europe flue gas desulfurization market in the coming years. In addition, rapid industrialization taking place in emerging countries would further drive the demand for flue gas desulfurization systems.

Technological enhancements in design of high performing FGD systems would provide market players with new opportunities to explore. In addition, diminishing cost of FGD systems is expected to provide opportunities for new market entrants. However, high maintenance costs due to the presence of different reagents to treat emission of sulfur content is a key market challenge. The Europe flue gas desulfurization market is also constrained by the availability of alternative methods of flue gas treatment methods such as fluidized bed combustion and THIOPAQ.

The report segments the Europe flue gas desulfurization market on the basis of end-users, types and country. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into iron and steel, cement manufacturing, power generation, chemical and other industries. The demand for FGD systems in power generation industry and cement manufacturing units is due to high-grade by-products generated as a result of flue gas treatment process. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into wet FGD and dry FGD. On the basis of country, the report segments the market into UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe.

New product launches, entering into contracts and agreements, and mergers & acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by market players to consolidate their market presence. Key market players profiled in the Europe flue gas desulfurization market report include Alstom SA, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Hamon Corporation, Clyde Bergemann Power Group International Ltd., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, and Siemens AG and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth insight into the current market trends and changing dynamics in terms of growth opportunities & development aspects in the Europe FGD market

The report offers quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020-2028 and helps in identifying the current market opportunities that the market participants & interested stakeholders can capitalize on

The Europe flue gas desulfurization market report assesses the changing dynamics of competitive landscape scenario in terms of upcoming technologies, R&D activities along with offering information on emerging & high growth regions

An exhaustive analysis on the market penetration and market diversification is provided in the report which will help to gauge the pulse of the market

SWOT analysis & investment feasibility analysis of new projects help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers & suppliers

The Europe flue gas desulfurization market report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors

This study evaluates changing competitive landscape scenario in terms of value chain analysis and the dominant strategies adopted by key market players to strengthen their positions in the market

