Europe Flow Cytometry Market Analysis, Opportunities, Innovations with Economic Conditions By 2027|Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies, Luminex Corporation., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company

Flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Emergence of new technologies in the field of flow cytometry, rising awareness towards the health concerns and increasing chromosomal defects will assist in encouraging the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the flow cytometry market report are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies, Luminex Corporation., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cytonome/ST LLC, Cytek Biosciences among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Europe region. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe is the second most dominating region of flow cytometry market in the estimated duration of 2020 to 2027 due to the huge success in sales and demand of flow cytometers, increased technological advancement and more R&D investments.

Europe Flow Cytometry Market Drivers:

Emergence of new technologies in the field of flow cytometry, rising awareness towards the health concerns and increasing chromosomal defects will assist in encouraging the growth of the market.

Innovation of product in reagents for diagnostics, broad applications of flow cytometry in clinical research, stem cell research and increased technological advancement in the field of flow cytometry will be anticipated to intensify the progress of the flow cytometry market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the contrary, rising awareness towards cancer diagnosis will additionally heighten numerous opportunities that will commence to the germination of the flow cytometry market in the above-mentioned forecast period. The high cost associated with the instruments and reagent act as restraint for the growth of flow cytometry market.

Europe Flow Cytometry Market Scope and Market Size

Flow cytometry market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on technology, the flow cytometry market is segmented into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry.

Based on products, the flow cytometry market is segmented into reagents and consumables, flow cytometry instruments, accessories, software and services. Flow cytometry instrument is further segmented into cell analyzers and cell sorters.

On the basis of application, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research applications, clinical application and industrial applications. Research applications are further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, immunology, cell sorting, apoptosis, cell cycle analysis, cell viability, cell counting and other research applications. Clinical application is further cancer diagnostics, hematology, immunodeficiency disease, organ transplantation and others.

Flow cytometry market has also been segmented based on the end user into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical testing laboratories, blood bank and others.

