Europe Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size 2020 by Key Players, Applications, Countries & Forecast to 2024

The Europe flexographic printing inks market size is anticipated to surpass USD 3.5 billion, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 4.1 per cent over 2018-2024.

The evolving corporate lifestyle on account of surging levels of income is touted to escalate Europe flexographic printing inks market share through the ensuing years. The increasing consumer behavior towards purchasing attractive packaged products has been responsible for underscoring the importance of packaging given that low quality could create an altogether different perspective in the minds of consumers.

Such factors are set to stimulate the growth of the flexible packaging sector, in turn impelling the market demand over the coming years.

This rise is primarily ascribed to the growing utilization of flexo printing inks across a variety of applications including catalogues, corrugated cardboard boxes, newspapers, plastic & paper bags, food packaging, and others. Major flexographic printing ink suppliers comprise Flint Group, Zeller+Gmelin GmbH, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, RUCO Druckfarben A.M. Ramp & Co GmbH, and Altana AG amongst others.

Few prominent trends driving Europe flexographic printing inks market growth are as follows:

Increasing demand for cosmetics to push flexographic printing inks industry expansion

The rapidly evolving lifestyles, changing fashion trends, and increasing levels of income are expected to augment the growth of the cosmetic segment, thereby bolstering flexographic printing inks market outlook through the projected period.

The escalating demand for fancy packaging of personal care and cosmetic products is likely to push the packaging industry growth, in turn, fueling flexographic printing inks market demand over the ensuing years. This is because men and women have increasingly started utilizing numerous fragrances for long working hours, grooming products for personal hygiene, as well as make-up articles for looking better and feeling confident.

Water-based flexo printing inks to account for a commendable share in overall market valuation

The extensive usage of flexographic printing in newspapers, cardboards, and paper printings is set to escalate the demand for water-based flexographic printing ink formulations over the forecasted period. These organic-based inks are expected to impel industry growth owing to abundant solvent availability, supportive government norms, as well as comparatively lower costs when compared to substitutes.

The presence of multiple properties pertaining to scratch resistance and superior printing rate will escalate the demand for solvent-based liquids, fostering the growth of Europe flexographic printing inks industry over the forthcoming years.

Surging requirement for convenient and effective packaging solutions

The increasing requirement for convenient packaging and handling in numerous FMCG products will drive the demand for flexographic printing ink formulations over the coming years. Numerous benefits pertaining to the cost-effective nature and environmentally friendly properties is anticipated to augment market share through the assessment span.

The convenient packaging materials comprise an array of products such as pouches which are light weight, easier to carry, inexpensive, and sometimes resealable. The rising consumption of packaged foods coupled with altering trends in the corporate lifestyle will boost flexographic printing inks industry expansion in Europe.

On the whole, an increase in population in association with the soaring demand for packaged foodstuffs will spur Europe flexographic printing inks market demand, stimulating revenue growth through the forthcoming years. Stringent governmental regulations by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency with regards to the use of packaging materials may, however, hamper industry expansion to a certain extent.

