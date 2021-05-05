Europe Fleet Management Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Mix Telematics, ABAX Group AS, Geotab Inc., Verizon Corporation (Connect), Trimble Navigation

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Europe Fleet Management Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Europe Fleet Management Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

(Avail a Flat 25% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356077/europe-fleet-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Europe Fleet Management Market are Astrata Europe B.V., Mix Telematics, Inseego Group, ABAX Group AS, Geotab Inc., Verizon Corporation (Connect), Trimble Navigation, Viasaet Group, EasyFleet, ArealControl, G4S Telematix, EcoFleet, Aeromark, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– In November 2019, Geotab, a well-known organization in IoT and connected transportation, announced the acquisition of Intendia, a Spanish engineering firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for the heavy-truck market in Europe. The acquisition is expected to add to Geotab’s strong engineering capabilities and bring complementary technology into the company’s product portfolio.

– In October 2019, MiX Telematics, a global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, announced an update to MiX Vision in-cab video solution, which delivers driver and road facing footage. This is expected to help fleet managers to conveniently obtain an accurate view of their fleet operations.

Key Market Trends:

Driver Management is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

– The need to improve the smooth flow of vehicle fleets and also to keep track of vehicle and driver movements and to ensure reliable registration of all vehicle-related activities is increasing the need for fleet management solutions. The integration of fleet management software also allows the users to manage the bus fleet efficiently, record entering and leaving buses, and monitor vehicle and driver-related activities._

– The benefits of fleet management software are that it produces near real-time alerts and notifications about dangerous driving habits. For example, fleet vehicle equipment such as dashboard video cameras allows fleet managers to monitor any incidences of speeding and hard cornering by their drivers.

– The need to avoid exhausted drivers behind the wheels is among a major factor that is driving the Fleet management Market growth in the region. For instance, according to Verizon, last year ending in June 2019 saw a rise in road deaths in the UK compared to 2018, from 1,794 to 1,870. Although statistically, the UK has fewer fatal accidents compared to other European nations, the increased emphasis on the need for road safety is expected to drive the demand for fleet management in the region.

– In June 2020, Verizon Connect also launched Integrated Video for Fleet, an extension of its Integrated Video for Reveal product made for fleet customers. Integrated Video uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help businesses improve driver behavior and understand the details of specific driving events. The smart dash-cam solution captures and automatically classifies harsh driving events in near-real-time. It also provides video analysis that can be used to help keep drivers safe on the road, protect them against false claims in the event of an incident, and coach and reward drivers.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356077/europe-fleet-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Europe Fleet Management market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Fleet Management market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Fleet Management market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Fleet Management market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Fleet Management report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions about Fleet Management market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Europe and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com