Europe Fitness Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2022- Allied Market Research

“Cardiovascular and strength training equipment are two major types of fitness equipment. Cardiovascular equipment held nearly 55% of the market revenue in 2015 and would continue to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. As per the data released by Public Health England, two-third of adults in the U.K. were overweight or obese in 2013. Moreover, increasing obese population in the European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, and others, drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially cardiovascular fitness equipment. The number of fitness facilities in the U.K. have spiralled by nearly 3% during the period of 2013-2014, thereby fuelling the demand for fitness equipment by health clubs in the region.”

Europe Fitness Equipment Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the European market is expected to garner $3.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.0% during the period 2016-2022. The U.K. is the largest fitness equipment market in Europe, followed by Germany. Increasing obese population would be the key growth propellant of the fitness equipment market in the European region.

Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1386

Fitness trackers & monitors have gained substantial market in countries such as the U.K. and France. Further, it is gradually gaining acceptance among people in other countries of Europe. Among the end user segments of fitness equipment, home/individual users significantly drive the growth of the market, favored by increasing adoption due to growing fitness consciousness, particularly in Germany and France. The geriatric population in Germany prefer exercising at home, which boosts the cardiovascular fitness equipment market within the home user segment.

Key Findings of Europe Fitness Equipment Market:

The U.K. would continue to dominate the market, accounting for more than one-fifths of the market size in 2022.

The market in France is dominated by home users; on contrary, health club segment leads the market in Germany

The cardiovascular equipment segment accounted for largest, i.e., more than 54% share of the market in 2015, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

The adoption of fitness equipment by home users is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period particularly due to growing fitness consciousness among geriatric population.

Get detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1386

Key players in the market include Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Brunswick Corp., Johnson Health Tech Ltd., Cybex International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Technogym SpA, Tuntari New Fitness B.V., Exigo, Kettler (GB) Limited, and Torque Fitness LLC. The operating players in the market have majorly adopted product launch and partnership strategies to sustain the stiff competition the market. The market growth can be attributed to innovative product launches and increasing collaborations between fitness equipment vendors and health clubs/gym owners. The need to improve the infrastructural offerings by gym owners considerably supplements the demand for fitness equipment.

EUROPE FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Other Equipment Activity Monitors Body Analyzers



By User

Home Consumers

Health Clubs

Other Commercial Users Corporate Offices Hotels Hospitals



By Country

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1386

ABOUT US:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defence and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT US:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research