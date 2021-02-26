Europe Fire Testing Market Segmentation, Application, Scope, Opportunities ,Competitive Analysis, Regional Forecast by 2027
The Europe fire test market Europe is growing along with the electronics and semiconductor industries, but the market is likely to slow due to a shortage of qualified professionals, according to the Trade Market Statistics report.
The fire testing market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.96 Bn in 2019 to US$ 3.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2020 to 2027.
The fire test is a means of determining whether fire protection products meet the minimum performance criteria set out in the building regulations or other applicable legislation. Fire tests are performed on active fire protection as well as on passive fire elements.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Fire Testing assays in the market.
EUROPE Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Fire Testing Market – By Service
- Testing
- Inspection
- Certification
Europe Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type
- In-house
- Outsourced
Europe Fire Testing Market – By Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Europe Fire testing Market – By Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Europe Fire testing Market – Companies Mentioned
- Applus Services, SA
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Dekra
- Element Materials Technology
- International Fire Consultants Group
- Intertek Group plc
- SGS SA
- TUV SUD AG
- UL LLC
- United Technologies Corporation
