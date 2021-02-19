Europe Fire Hydrants Market Statistics – 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe Fire Hydrants Market by Product Type, Operating Type, Construction, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the Europe fire hydrants market size was valued at $ 308.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $416.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the conventional segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for over four-fifths Europe fire hydrants market share.

Fire hydrants are mechanical devices normally placed outside a building. However, internal fire hydrants are mounted, if certain portion of a building cannot be safeguarded by an exterior one. In addition, multiple fire hydrants may be needed in a building structure based on reach of hoses and size of a property.

Strict norms for installation of fire protection equipment such as fire hydrants in industrial sector and growth in human and property loss from fire breakouts are anticipated to boost growth of the Europe fire hydrants market. In addition, increase in commercial and industrial building constructions has led to the rise in sales of fire hydrants, which acts as a driver for the industry.

In addition, industries such as oil & gas and several manufacturing industries involve flammable materials such as crude oil, petroleum, and flammable gases, hence, to evade fire accidents, cutting-edge fire protection systems are required in such industries.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the Europe fire hydrants market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the Europe fire hydrants market. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut down production of various types of fire hydrants, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the Germany, UK, and France. For instance, AVK Holding A/S completely shut down its companies in the start of 2020 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. This hampered growth of the fire hydrants market significantly from past few months, which is likely to continue during 2020.

Key Segments

The fire hydrants market is divided in the basis of product type, operating type, construction, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into dry barrel and wet barrel. By operating type, it is divided into conventional and smart. The smart hydrants segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. By construction, it is divided into underground and aboveground. By end user, the market is divided into industrial and commercial. Country wise, it is analyzed across France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Rest of Europe.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the Europe fire hydrants market report include AVK International A/S, Bocciolone Antincendio, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Viking Group, Inc, Hawle Holding GmbH, IMP Armature d.o.o., Mueller Water Products, Inc, Rapidrop Global Ltd, Talis Management Holding GmbH, and VonRoll Hydro AG.

