Europe Feed Testing Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics and Forecasts till 2025

The Europe feed testing market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Europe Feed Testing Market: SGS SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Genon Laboratories Ltd, and Bruker Biosciences Corporation, among others.

Key Market Trends

Increased Awareness About Food Safety

Europe has strict food safety standards within all the countries of the region. It is a large market for feed testing as various developed countries like United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Sweden are part of Europe. Europe also has developing countries like Romania, Albania, and Belarus in the eastern part, which present a case for further growth of the feed testing market. Many countries in Europe have banned meat and animal products from other countries citing safety hazards and issues. It is also notable that American beef is also banned in European Union countries citing the hormone treatment of cattle. Increasing awareness and more stringent regulations are playing an important role in the growth of the feed testing market. Awareness about high-quality feed and its importance in animal growth is also promoting the growth of the feed testing market. Developed countries in Europe have consumers, who are highly conscious about food safety. The Petfood market is also very prominent in the region. The concern of pet owners on their pets feed also helps the growth of feed testing market in the region during the forecast period.

Increased Compound Feed Production

The consumption of contaminated feed has been responsible for the outbreak of several illnesses such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE). The contamination of feed can occur due to contaminated raw materials, exposure to contaminated water, improper handling, and inefficient treatment of the ingredients during production and packaging. Feed products have been contaminated by pathogens, toxins, genetically modified products, pesticides, and other contaminants such as allergens and chemical residues. Presently, there is an increasing demand for animal-sourced products, such as meat, eggs, and milk, when compared to plant-originated foods, such as cereals. The demand for these animal products requires compound feed additives to boost their production, thereby, stimulating the compound feed growth in the animal feed market. The stringent regulation in the usage of certain feed additives in compound feed and the high cost of supplements is restraining the market growth and Hence the feed testing market is anticipated to perform well during the forecast period to meet the increasing demand for meat and meat products in the region.

