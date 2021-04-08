Europe Feed Phytogenics Market Size 2020 Business Growth, Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

In 2019, the Europe feed phytogenics market size was valued over $188.5 million. It is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the discovery of the greater advantages of plant extract usage in animal nutrition as opposed to synthetic substances, the focus of the industry has switched to making the most of the synergistic effects of elements within a plant for boosting sustainability in livestock production. Also referred to as botanicals, phytogenics encompass natural growth or non-antibiotic growth promoters that are commonly utilized to enhance the overall quality of livestock by improving bone and muscle mass, digestion, immunity, and food intake of animals.

Market to reach $240 million by 2026 on account of concerns pertaining to animal health

Due to the increasing adoption antibiotic-free and organic nutrition for livestock, the Europe feed phytogenics market is likely to prosper at a consistent pace. By 2026, the market is anticipated to surpass $240 million, driven by the focus on high quality, nutritious animal feed and prevailing concerns regarding animal health.

Essential oils to surge at a 3.4% CAGR due to their proven efficacy

Essential oil emerged as a highly lucrative segment of the Europe feed phytogenics market in 2019 and is expected to rise at a 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period, with the proven medicinal properties of essential oils underpinning the growth of this segment. Essential oil phytogenics are not only capable of reducing anxiety, stress, and pain but also exhibit qualities such as heat resistance, volatile and oxidative properties, and anti-microbial properties. Moreover, these products are more aromatic, preventing the bad odor from animal sheds, barns, and pens.

Call for animal well-being driving growth across France, UK, and Germany

UK, Germany, and France together claimed 50% of the share of the Europe feed phytogenics market in 2019. These three regional segments are likely to emerge as prime contributors of the market for feed phytogenics in Europe over the upcoming time. The widespread awareness regarding health of livestock, escalating demand for organic meat, and the need for nutritious animal feed have been the key factors augmenting the growth of the feed phytogenics market in these regions. Activities in areas such as animal welfare, delivery of safer products, and environment protection have also been responsible for growth.

Recent developments toward fostering animal health to bring about further opportunities

Recent developments in the industry are necessitating extreme caution with the administering of drugs to livestock due to antibiotic resistance and other side-effects. The focus has shifted from quantity to quality with factors such as higher significance attached to the health of the animals rather than their number. Several bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have been encouraging the formulation of innovative animal feed.

As a result, numerous market players have been investing in R&D to propose better formulations. For instance, Evonik recently launched its new probiotic tablet, that can significantly boost productivity and quality, eliminating need for antibiotics. Called Ecobiol, the product can aid the gut performance and reduce pathogenic bacteria. Such favorable developments are expected to hasten the growth of the Europe feed phytogenics market in the coming years.

