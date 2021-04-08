Europe Feed Phosphate Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

In 2019, the Europe feed phosphate market was estimated at around $599.7 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2020 and 2026.

It is crucial to reduce the depletion of the available reserves by producing optimum quality and highly digestible feed additives, since inorganic phosphates utilized in animal feed originate from an exhaustible mineral resource. Consequently, numerous research initiatives to furnish better alternatives have been undertaken by prominent feed phosphate companies as well as non-profit associations, supporting the growth of the Europe feed phosphate market.

The following top four trends have been defining the Europe feed phosphate market dynamics:

Incredible product benefits to redefine the regional industry growth

Feed phosphates are crucial components of animal feed since they improve gut functioning in animals, support bone development, and enhance fertility, ensuring optimal growth and productivity. The Europe market for feed phosphates is expected to collect a revenue worth more than 729.4 million by 2026.

Higher flexibility of dicalcium phosphate feeds to render them dominant

The dicalcium phosphate segment accounted for the largest share of over 55% in the Europe feed phosphate market in the past few years. The dominance of the segment can be accredited to the caliber of dicalcium phosphate to vamp up the reproduction rate as well as to fortify skeletal health of animals, making it an ideal feed alternative. Moreover, dicalcium phosphate is commercially available in both hydrous and anhydrous forms, offering flexibility to consumers.

Development of sustainable feed phosphate solutions by non-profits to support expansion

The presence of numerous feed phosphate manufacturing companies across European countries is a key driver of the market growth. Several organizations operating in the domain of feed phosphates including the not-for-profit organizations such as the German Phosphate Platform, the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), and European Manufacturers of Feed Minerals Association (EMFEMA) have been promoting the use of sustainable feed phosphates. These bodies have been working together to raise the overall quality, efficacy, and safety in animal feeding. Hence, with more collaborative efforts aimed at offering sustainable, high quality animal feed by these associations will aid the growth of the market.

Environmental harm caused by inorganic phosphates can hinder growth

However, recent research in the area of phosphate-free animal feed has led to the quest for the formulation of the right phytase components in animal feed due to their cheaper costs and equally efficient performance. Using inorganic phosphate in feed, although not directly fatal to humans, can be harmful to the environment due to high concentration of algal toxins and increased exposure to toxic metals.

Furthermore, the excessive breeding of algae caused by inorganic phosphates kills aquatic life. Additionally, with the geopolitical scarcity of phosphate, this finite source is rendered unreliable in the long run and hence the market might face impediments because of diminishing demand for feed phosphates.

Despite the impact of this restraint, with animal production companies facing the dual challenge of coping with welfare restraints and escalating needs of consumers for high quality animal feed, while ensuring competitive presence and financial efficiency, innovative animal feed phosphate products are bound to enter the market. As a result, the Europe market for feed phosphate is ripe with vast opportunities for further expansion.

