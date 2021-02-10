Europe Fall Detection System Market : Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2027

Europe Fall Detection System report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. The numerical and statistical data has been denoted in the graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. It not only identifies emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market but also analyses them efficiently. Europe Fall Detection System market report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Europe Fall Detection System Market is expected to gain strong market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 171.20 million by 2027. The rising trend of the smart wearable’s and increased spending capacity for healthy products among European consumers are the major driver which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

If you are involved in the Europe Fall Detection System industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Europe Fall Detection System Market, By Product Type (Automatic Fall Detection System, Manual Fall Detection System), Algorithm (Machine Learning, Simple Threshold), Technology (Wearable Based, Video Based, Audio Based), Component (Accelerometers & Gyroscopes, Multimodal Sensors, Unimodal/ Bimodal Sensors), System (Wearable Systems, In-Home Cellular Systems, Non-Wearable Systems, In-Home Landline Systems), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Senior Assisted Living Facilities, Lone Workers, Others), Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Belgium, Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Top 10 Companies in the Europe Fall Detection System Market Research Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Intel Corporation, VitalConnect, Blue Willow Systems, LifeCall, Williamson Corporation, Life Assure, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Semtech Corporation, Connect America, Tunstall, Bay Alarm Medical, MobileHelp, Mytrex, Inc., AlertOne Services, LLC and MariCare, among others.

Product definition-:The major factors driving the growth of this market are ability to assist in case of fall, growth in enhanced medical alert services, increased demand of wearable technology based fall detection system and growth in demand of smart phones. On the other hand, low acceptance of technology among elder population may hinder the growth of the market.

Europe Fall Detection System Market Scope and Market Size

Europe fall detection system market is segmented on the basis of product type, algorithm, system, technology, component and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, Europe fall detection system market has been segmented into automatic fall detection system and manual fall detection system. In 2020, automatic fall detection system is dominating the market as it offers improved assistance & support for the user in emergency situation. In addition, fall sometimes creates sever injuries to the consumer in such situation the consumer was not able to raise the alarm manually, hence automatic plays important role in such condition by raising alarm immediately after detection the fall.

On the basis of algorithm, Europe fall detection system market has been segmented into simple threshold and machine learning. In 2020, machine learning solution is dominating because it provide the more accuracy and better assistance for the consumers owing to which it is majorly adopted by the smart technologies such as watch, bands, pendants and others. Increasing consumption of smart wearable’s is enhancing the machine learning segment growth.

On the basis of technology, Europe fall detection system market has been segmented into wearable-based, audio-based and video-based. In 2020, wearable based technology is dominating the market as it offers the more comfort and continuous monitoring feature for consumers which helping the segment to grow with significant CAGR.

On the basis of component, Europe fall detection system market has been segmented into accelerometers & gyroscopes, unimodal/bimodal sensors and multimodal sensors. In 2020, accelerometers & gyroscopes are dominating the market as it adopted in various fall detection products owing to its accuracy and performance.

On the basis of System, Europe fall detection system market has been segmented into wearable systems, non-wearable systems, in-home landline system and in-home cellular systems. In 2020, wearable systems are dominating the market owing to the increased consumption of smart wearable fall detection products. New product launches are further accelerating the market growth.

On the basis of end user, Europe fall detection system market has been segmented into home care settings, hospitals and senior assisted living facilities, lone workers and others. In 2020, increasing geriatric population and rising demand for the home care systems for elderly independent living consumers is driving the home care settings segment growth.

Fall Detection System Market Country Level Analysis

Fall detection system market is analysed and market size information is provided by Country, product type, algorithm, system, technology, component and end user. On the basis of country market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, U.K., Spain, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Russia and Rest of Europe.

Germany is dominating the Europe region followed by U.K. and France for fall detection system market due to major consumption and awareness in these countries. Automatic fall detection segment is dominating in Germany owing to the strong supporting healthcare infrastructure for elderly peoples. Automatic fall detection segment is dominating in U.K. owing to the high adoption of smart wearable’s products for health monitoring. Automatic fall detection segment is dominating in France due to rising geriatric population and count of independently living elders.

Key Drivers: Europe Fall Detection System Market

Some of the key factors driving the market for Europe fall detection system are ability to assist in case of fall, growth in enhanced medical alert services. Increased demand of wearable technology based fall detection system and growth in demand of smart phones are the other factor which will drive the demand of Europe fall detection system market.

Low acceptance of technology among elder population is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Rising geriatric population and implementation of machine learning approach to detect fall are some of the factors which will drive the market in future.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Europe Fall Detection System Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Europe Fall Detection System Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Europe Fall Detection System Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Europe Fall Detection System Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Europe Fall Detection System industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The Europe Fall Detection System Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

• The 360-degree Europe Fall Detection System overview based on a and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on , regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

TOC points of Europe Fall Detection System Market Report:

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Europe Fall Detection System industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Europe Fall Detection System Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

