Europe Extended Reality (XR) Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2026 investigated in the latest research

Extended reality (XR) refers to all real-and-virtual combined environments and human-machine interactions generated by computer technology and wearables. It includes representative forms such as augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR). Europe XR market reached $7.59 billion in 2019 and the annual demand will skyrocket to $104.3 billion by 2026. The XR production in Europe is expected to grow by 47.0% annually over 2020-2026.

Highlighted with 79 tables and 70 figures, this 171-page report “Europe Extended Reality (XR) Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2020-2026: Demand and Production Outlook” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe extended reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, uses 2019 as the base year, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd186

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country.

Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.

– Augmented Reality (AR)

o Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

o Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

– Virtual Reality (VR)

o Nonimmersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

– Mixed Reality (MR)

Based on component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.

– Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Component

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others

– Software

o Software Developer Kits

o Cloud Services

– Content Creation

Based on device type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Augmented Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Head-Up Display (HUD)

o Handheld Device

– Virtual Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Gesture-Tracking Device

o Projector & Display Wall

– Mixed Reality Devices

o Wireless Head Mounted Display

o Wired Head Mounted Display

Based on industry vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Others

Based on end-user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Consumer

– Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

Geographically, the following listed national markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend: and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe extended reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd186

Key Players:

Acer Inc.

Augmedix

Aurasma

Blippar.com Limited

Catchoom

DAQR

Dell Technologies Inc.

EON. Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HP Development Company LP

HTC Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MAGIC LEAP, INC.

Medical Realities

Metaio

Microsoft

Niantic, Inc.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Psious

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Sony

Total Immersion

Vuzix Corporation

Wikitude GMBH

Zappar

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)