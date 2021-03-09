Europe ETF Industry Market 2021 Competitive Insights – iShares – BlackRock, Xtracters, Lyxor, UBS, Amundi AM, Vanguard

Europe ETF Industry – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Europe ETF Industry Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Top Leading Companies of Europe ETF Industry Market are iShares – BlackRock, Xtracters, Lyxor, UBS, Amundi AM, Vanguard, Invesco, State Street, WisdomTree and others.

Regional Outlook of Europe ETF Industry Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Market Trends:

ETFs in Europe Region

European ETFs enjoyed a 27% growth in AuM for five years till 2015 and a good growth rate thereafter. The market turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic hit the European ETF industry in March 2020 with record outflows. The combination of outflows and the negative performance of underlying markets led to a decrease in assets under management from EUR 839.9 bn as of February 28, 2020, to EUR 719.2 bn at the end of March.

ETF segmentation in Europe

Despite the market crisis, it was not surprising equity funds (EUR 465.1 bn) held the majority of assets, followed by bond funds (EUR 219.9 bn), commodity products (EUR 21.5 bn), alternative UCITS products (EUR5.8 bn), money market funds (EUR 5.2 bn), mixed-assets funds (EUR 1.5 bn), and other funds (EUR0.2 bn).

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe ETF Industry Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

