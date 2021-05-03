Europe Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd, and Robert Bosch GmbH

The Europe Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Europe Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Europe Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the major players dominating the global market are JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The Europe Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Market Trends

Advancements in Electric Power Steering (EPS) Technology Phasing Out the Electro-Hydraulic System

Failure of steering systems in vehicles, such as Ford Focus (2008) and Mercury Mariner SUV, helped in bringing about significant changes in electric power steering (EPS) technologies, driven by the improvements and advancements of steering sensors.

Commercial Vehicles market expected to Witness High Growth

Energy saving is one of the most significant concerns in the development of new heavy vehicles, especially steering systems, as over 70% of the fuel consumed by a conventional hydraulic power steering (HPS) systems is unnecessary and can be avoided.

