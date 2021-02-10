Europe Electric Vehicle Market Is Growing With The Highest CAGR Of 24.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027

Electric vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the highest CAGR of 24.6%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 300,007.94 million by 2027 from USD 52,124.97 million in 2019. Increasing concern about pollution and depleting fossil fuel sources are the factors for the market growth.

Electric vehicle are run by utilizing clean electric energy. Instead of an internal combustion engine, electric vehicles were powered using an electric motor, whereas internal combustion engine is used to burn fossil products.

Increased number of EV model offering from automakers will accelerate the market growth. Large amount of investments from manufacturers for developing electric vehicle technologies to make it affordable are also expected to enhance the market growth. Government incentive scheme will further create new opportunities that impact this electric vehicle market growth in the forecast period to 2027. For instance, German government announced that they will provide USD 4,430.02 incentive for consumer who purchases purely electric car and USD 3,322.51 for plug-in hybrids consumers.

Europe Electric Vehicle Market Scope and Market Size

Electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis component, propulsion type, charging station type, class, power train, and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Europe Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type

Based on component, the market is segmented into battery cells & packs, on-board charger, infotainment system and others. There is an increase in production of battery cell packs for EV due to major demand of EVs in developed countries, as it does not produce the noise compared to the internal combustion engine. This factor is one of the reasons behind the dominance of battery cells & packs segment.

Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVS), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). The rising initiative from the European government towards reducing the GHS is one prominent factor for increasing the demand of battery electric vehicle in the European countries. For instance, the Federal Government of Germany has set a target of cutting down greenhouse gas emission by 40% by 2020. This initiative will in turn increase the demand of battery electric vehicle in the European.

Based on charging station type, the market is segmented into normal charging and super charging. Normal charging station had accounted for the largest market share due to rising government support from European government for building charging infrastructure, especially for normal charging. For instance, Federal Government of German will provide a grant of USD 118 million for building the normal charging infrastructure. This planning will increase the demand of electric vehicle in the European region.

Based on class, the market is segmented into mid-priced and luxury. Mid-priced electric vehicles are dominating the market and also register the highest CAGR for forecasted period. The mid-priced segment accounted largest market share as European countries consider being early adopters for electric vehicle. Due to this major OEM such as Ford, General Motors Company and many more has planned to bring lowest price of electric vehicle especially for European countries. Due to this factor, the demand of mid-priced electric vehicle will continue growing in the European countries. Furthermore, this mid-priced luxury car is also widely used in the sport competition. For instance, in April 2019 Jaguar had launched I-pace model. This is first electric vehicle sport car with five seater. This model price starts from USD 80,000.

Based on the power train, the market is segmented into parallel hybrid, series hybrid and combined hybrid. Series hybrid power train segment is dominating the market as it helps the OEMs to reduce the overall weight of the electric vehicle. Apart from these, the component manufacturers of powertrain particularly from Germany continuously focus on innovating the powertrain. The utilization of these components in the vehicle will contribute in minimizing the carbon footprint from the environment. For instance, OBRIST Powertrain GmbH is offering powertrain component especially for hybrid electric and battery-powered vehicles. The integration of this powertrain reduces the greenhouse gas emissions from the environment.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, two wheelers and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment accounted largest market as Germany is well known for producing the passenger cars. The automotive sector of the country is one of the key economy contributors. This makes German OEMs to continue focusing on improving the alternative technology which include fuel cell cars, electric and hybrid and among others. Thus the improvement in the technology will further increase the export of passenger cars.

Electric Vehicle Market Country Level Analysis

Electric vehicle market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by vehicle type, power train and charging station type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electric vehicle market report are Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and rest of Europe in Europe.

Europe electric vehicle market is growing due to high amount of investments from EV manufacturers to make affordable EVs is expected to grow at the significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing aging population. For instance, September, 2019, Volkswagen introduced affordable mid-priced long-range electric car under USD 33,180

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory act and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of regional brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

High amount of investment done by automakers to develop new technologies in electric vehicle market

Europe electric vehicle market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for electric vehicles market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in automobile regulatory scenarios and their impact on the electric vehicle market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Electric vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Europe electric vehicle market.

The major players covered in the report are Ford Motor Company, General Motors, AUDI AG, Kia Motors Corporation, Groupe Renault, Groupe PSA, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, JAC, Tesla, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Company, BYD Company Ltd., Continental AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co., LTD., Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In November 2019, BMW Group made announcement of investing huge money for charging infrastructure development in Germany market. The company will form new 4,100 charging points for Germany market by 2021. Through this, the company will increase their market share in Germany region.

In September 2019, Daimler Trucks & Buses formed agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) for lithium-ion battery cell modules. Under the agreement CATL will supply lithium-ion battery cell modules for Daimler electric buses and trucks. Through this the company has increased their vehicle production capacity as well as offering for electric trucks and vehicles.

Such investment and partnership other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for electric vehicles through expanded model range

The Europe Electric Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Electric Vehicle market.

Any Questions/Queries or Need Help or Want to Purchase this Report? Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=europe-electric-vehicle-market

