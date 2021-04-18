Europe Electric Vehicle Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

An electric vehicle functions on electricity and does not use conventional fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, as its power source. The chemical energy of alternative fuel is converted into kinetic energy in the engine to propel the vehicle. Moreover, the usage of alternative fuel and electricity in these vehicles leads to zero emissions, making them eco-friendly. The advent of electric vehicles is a paradigm shift in the modern world. Automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles due to increase in stringent vehicle emission regulations in Europe.

The Europe electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and country. By type, it is divided into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV), and extended range electric vehicle (E-REV). By vehicle type, it is classified into passenger car and commercial vehicle. By country, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, and the rest of Europe.

Key players operating in the Europe electric vehicles market include Renault, Tesla, Mitsubishi, Nissan, BMW, Hyundai, Volvo, Volkswagen, Peugeot, and Audi.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the Europe electric vehicle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

o Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

o Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

o Extended Range Electric Vehicle (E-REV)

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicle)

By Country

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Italy

Belgium

Rest of Europe

