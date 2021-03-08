Europe Electric Bus Market 2021 Is Booming Globally | Top Leading Players: Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach BV, EBUSCO, MAN Truck & Bus SE, Volvo Buses

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Electric Bus market in its latest report titled, “Europe Electric Bus Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Europe dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe Electric Bus Market is poised to register a CAGR of over 20.0% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Europe Electric Bus Market: Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach BV, EBUSCO, MAN Truck & Bus SE, Volvo Buses, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Otokar Otomotiv Ve Savunma Sanayi A.S and Others.

There are now some 800 electric-powered Solaris circulating in 72 cities, including Berlin (90), Milan (250), and Warsaw (130). 47% of the buses built by Solaris are powered by an alternative propulsion system.

Industry News:

In 2020, MAN, in cooperation with transport partners from five European countries, will have 15 MAN Lion City E-city buses tested in day-to-day operations. The first series-produced MAN Lion City buses will be delivered in the autumn of 2020.

VDL Bus & Coach is building a new, climate-neutral factory in Roeselare (Belgium), where the first buses will be built from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022. The industrial buildings will be designed in such a way that only electrically powered buses can be built in a climate-neutral and efficient manner.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Transitions of Urban bus Fleet to Electric Power

The Urban bus fleets in Europe should largely transition to electric power by 2030, supported by the proposed e-bus target of 75% of all buses sold in Europe by that year. The initiative is supported by public-transit operators and city governments. Over the past five years, the number of electric buses in Europe has increased from around 200 to 2,200 vehicles.

Growing customer demand primarily a combination of political, regulatory, and cultural pressures largely drives European city e-bus markets. In Europe’s largely stagnant bus market, large cities and green countries will probably continue to adopt electric buses first: the former because curbing air and noise pollution is an urgent issue, the latter to fulfil their commitments to safeguard citizens from environmental dangers.

By the end of the decade, e-buses are likely to account for approximately three-quarters of annual urban bus sales. The growing demand for e-buses largely reflects the overall trend among cities to embrace electrification and new mobility business models and technologies, such as shared mobility and autonomous vehicles.

Western European Countries are likely to Lead the Market

France, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Nordics, the Netherlands and Germany together account for more than half the total number of electric buses in Europe. In 2015, 195 states and the European Union unanimously approved the COP21 agreement. Since 2016, 174 countries have begun adopting the agreement into their own legal system. Following this, municipalities have adjusted or are in process of adjusting tender criteria to induce a shift to ZE vehicles in new concessions.

The Netherlands mandating 100% sales of zero emission vehicle (ZEV) public transport buses by 2025, followed by 100% ZEV fleet by 2030, replacing all fossil fuel vehicles. At the regional level, cities, regions, manufacturers, and transport organizations endorsed a common ambition to accelerate the rollout of clean buses, formalized by the signing of the European Clean Bus Deployment Initiative. Besides battery electric buses, fuel cell buses are also considered clean when running on green hydrogen.

