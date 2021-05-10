Europe Electric Bus Market 2021 Business Scenario – Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach BV, EBUSCO, MAN Truck & Bus SE, Volvo Buses

Europe Electric Bus Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Europe Electric Bus Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Europe Electric Bus Market is poised to register a CAGR of over 20.0% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Europe Electric Bus Market are Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach BV, EBUSCO, MAN Truck & Bus SE, Volvo Buses, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Otokar Otomotiv Ve Savunma Sanayi A.S and others.

Industry News and Updates

In 2020, MAN, in cooperation with transport partners from five European countries, will have 15 MAN Lion City E-city buses tested in day-to-day operations. The first series-produced MAN Lion City buses will be delivered in the autumn of 2020.

VDL Bus&Coach is building a new, climate-neutral factory in Roeselare (Belgium), where the first buses will be built from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022. The industrial buildings will be designed in such a way that only electrically powered buses can be built in a climate-neutral and efficient manner.

Key Market Trends

Rising Transitions of Urban bus Fleet to Electric Power

The Urban bus fleets in Europe should largely transition to electric power by 2030, supported by the proposed e-bus target of 75% of all buses sold in Europe by that year. The initiative is supported by public-transit operators and city governments. Over the past five years, the number of electric buses in Europe has increased from around 200 to 2,200 vehicles.

Growing customer demand primarily a combination of political, regulatory, and cultural pressures largely drives European city e-bus markets. In Europe’s largely stagnant bus market, large cities and green countries will probably continue to adopt electric buses first: the former because curbing air and noise pollution is an urgent issue, the latter to fulfill their commitments to safeguard citizens from environmental dangers.

By the end of the decade, e-buses are likely to account for approximately three-quarters of annual urban bus sales. The growing demand for e-buses largely reflects the overall trend among cities to embrace electrification and new mobility business models and technologies, such as shared mobility and autonomous vehicles.

