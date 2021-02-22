Europe Egg White Powder Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting 7.9% CAGR, Noted Business Market Insights

The Europe Egg White Powder Market is expected to reach US$ 909.76 million by 2027 from US$ 507.95 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing focus on research and development activities is the key factor driving the Europe egg white powder market. Various research studies have been conducted to explore the properties of egg white that can useful in food, pharmaceutical, and other applications. Spray-dried egg white is used as a food ingredient mainly for its foaming and gelling properties. However, these properties are obtained when the egg white is subjected to dry heating, and this is necessary to offset the harmful effects of spray-drying on the functionality of the egg white. Research has been conducted to identify the processing steps that can damage the functional properties of egg white, and also to reduce dry-heating time. Besides, growing use of egg white powder in personal care cosmetics industry is another factor driving the Europe egg white powder market. The demand for protein-based ingredients to be used in personal care and cosmetic products is increasing. Since egg white contains collagen and proteins that can tone and tighten human skin, many cosmetics companies use it in their beauty products.

The egg white powder is a well-known form of protein powder as it’s packed with protein and is fat-free and zero sugar, thereby offering consumers the benefits of a protein shake without unneeded calories. Pertaining to this fact, egg white powder is a best choice to help consumer achieve any fitness goal. Looking at the rising number of food allergy and intolerance cases, the products like egg white powder are being alleged as profitable investments for entering the food ingredients category. In addition to protein-rich characteristics, egg white powder can fulfill the typically recommended dose of calcium, amino acids, and cholesterol-free protein. Further, the meat-free nature of this type of powder substantiates sales, mainly within the vegetarian consumer people. Through an evident shift of consumers toward vegetarianism, it is highly expected that egg white powder market may continue to foresee strong gains in the coming years. Moreover, the egg white powder market growth seems promising due to its mild flavor that further allows its usage as the balancing ingredient in the processed food items, without compromising on the taste of several other added ingredients.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Egg White Powder market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Egg White Powder market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

AdriaanGoede BV

AgroholdingAvangard

BouwhuisEnthoven

Wulro BV

Interovo Egg Group BV

Kewpie Corporation

Ovostar Union NV

The research on the Europe Egg White Powder market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Egg White Powder market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Egg White Powder market.

