Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market expected to reach US$ 61,250.6 MN as The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving growth in Coming Year

The EdTech and smart classroom market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 20,571.2 million in 2019 to US$ 61,250.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Online learning has become an integral part of best learning and teaching practices around Europe. EdTech and smart classroom solutions helps to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. The EdTech includes domains such as online learning, educational teaching and learning theories, and computer-based and smartphone-based learning. The Europe market for EdTech and smart classroom has been segmented into five major countries— Germany, France, Italy, UK and Russia.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market are

Apple Inc.,Blackboard Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,D2L Corporation,IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,SAP SE,SMART Technologies

Currently, Germany is dominating in the Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom market owing to the high penetration of digitization and the growing number of international students in the country. Factors such as growing digitization of education and rising demand for advanced language learning solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of the EdTech and Smart Classroom market in Europe.

Europe EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User

Upto K-12

Higher Education

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

