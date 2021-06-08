Europe E. coli Testing Market Challenges, Regional Industry Revenue, Top Company Profile, Merger, Forecast to 2027 | Abbott (Alere Inc.), Hologic, Inc., BD



The Europe E. coli testing market is expected to reach US$ 726.5 million by 2027 from US$ 442.7million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of E. colitestingare the increasing E. coli testing, growing product innovation, and rising research activities. However, E. colitesting challengesis the major factor hindering the Europe E. coli Testing market.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are rod-shaped gram-negative bacteria that are generally available in the food, environment, and intestines of warm-blooded animals. The majority of the E. coli strains are typically harmless to humans. Still, some strains are recognized to be the reason for serious some medical complications such as gastrointestinal tract infections, cholecystitis, cholangitis, neonatal meningitis, bacteremia, pneumonia, urinary tract infection (UTI) and regularly spread via polluted food or water.

The majority of instances of food poisoning and infectious diseases is caused due to E. coli. Therefore, it is essential to detect the concentration E. coli in various products. Apart from industrial sectors such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and environmental, the food & beverages sector is at a higher risk of E coli contamination. It is imperative for food & beverage companies to detect and monitor the presence of the bacteria before starting production, during the production process, and in the final products.

Similarly, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies follow good manufacturing practices (GMP), and current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). Rising incidences of infectious diseases are also leading to the diagnosis of E. coli in the samples collected from the patients. For instance, a total of 6,619 confirmed cases of infections with Shiga-toxin/verocytotoxin-producing E. coli (STEC/VTEC) were recorded in Europe in 2016. In 2018-19, 43,242 cases of E. coli infection were recorded – a 34 per cent rise from 32,309 cases of previous six years. Other contributing factors could be the increasing number of laboratories that were testing for serogroups in Europe. Therefore, E. coli testing is widely performed across various countries, in turn, driving its market growth.

The market for E. colitesting in Europe was well established before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest ECDC-EFSA annual report on E. coli, European countries have reported higher incidences of West Nile virus and STEC infections in 2018. However, since early 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the shift of focus of research centers and hospitals towards itself. In addition, various biotechnology companies in the European region have shifted their production for COVID-19 diagnostics. The shifted focus towards the COVID-19 diagnostic kits has hindered the E. coli testing market. It is expected that the growth is likely to have slower growth in coming next two-three years.

EUROPEE. COLITESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Differential Light Scattering

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

Gel Microdroplets

Diagnostic Imaging

By End-User

Commercial or Private Labs

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Academic Research Institutes

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

