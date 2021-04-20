Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​ 2020 Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2027 | rug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov

The Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​ report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on the market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. All the market insights of this marketing report are structured on a worldwide, regional and country basis. Such detailed market research report studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business.



An influential Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​ report presents intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an effortless decision-making process. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps the competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which Industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market.

Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market By Type (Software, Services), End Users (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Hospitals, KPOs/BPOs, Healthcare Providers), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail Sales), Country (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Hungary, Poland, Lithuania and Rest Of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Leading Key players:

Some of the major players operating in Europe drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market are Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube, Covance Inc., Accenture, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Ergomed, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, Oracle, Syneos Health among others.

Segmentation: Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

Europe drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into software and services

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, KPOs/BPOs, contract research organizations (CROS) and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales

Recent Developments:

In September 2019, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. acquired global site business. This acquisition was extended in Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Europe and South Africa with its therapeutic areas in the U.S. The acquisition helped in providing good values to CROs and sponsors and helped in attaining methodologies and values for the patients and the customers in drug and safety solutions market.

In February 2019, ICON plc launched New Drug Safety Reporting Solution. The solution is an automated innovative cloud-based system which is designed to ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment and allow safety profiling of an investigational product. The new solutions will help company to increase its market share globally as the product will be used for regulatory intelligence in 80 countries.

In November 2018, Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. announced the launch of new Pediatric Site Network (PSN). This innovation is a network of research centers around the world. With this launch PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will be able to improve pediatric clinical development, and increase its ability to access to novel medicines for the pediatric population.

