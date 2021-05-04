Europe Drug Delivery Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain and Future Forecast 2027||Antares Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), Nemera and Sanofi

An influential Drug delivery report is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding the industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. The market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market. Besides this, it categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Drug delivery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 657.61 billion by 2027.

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., 3M, Antares Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), Nemera and Sanofi among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of drug delivery market.

For instance,

In January 2020, Bayer AG completed the submission of an application to European medicines agency (EMA) for already filled syringe to administer the medicine Eylea, this will give physicians innovative methods to administer the intravitreal drug with effortlessness.

In December 2019, Merck and Pfizer Inc. and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. have come into licensing agreement for skin-targeted, locally-acting pan-janus kinase (jak) inhibitor program which will allow Merck and Pfizer Inc. to use the advanced therapy.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Drug delivery through expanded range of size.

Europe Drug Delivery Market Scope and Market Size

Drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, opthalmic drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, topical drug delivery, implantable drug delivery and transmucosal drug delivery. In 2020, oral drug delivery segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high reception of oral drug delivery route of administration by the patients as it is one of the humblest, convenient, and harmless routes for drug administration.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, community healthcare, home healthcare, clinics and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market as hospitals are the first contact points for various types of treatments and surgical procedures, also the needs of all the in-house patients are catered.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy stores, direct tenders and online pharmacy. In 2020, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the market as cost benefits are provided to end users by direct tenders as compared to retail sales as well as direct tenders right away supply drug delivery devices from manufacturer to hospitals, dermatological clinics and others.

Europe Drug Delivery Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic disease and non-chronic disease and growth in the development of biologics around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.

Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment has increased the market for drug delivery devices as people prefer early diagnosis and on time treatment and rising acceptance of self-administering drugs has driven the market for drug delivery devices.

Currently, various therapeutic advancements are taking place which is anticipated to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to create novel and inventive drug delivery devices and are expected to offer various other opportunities in the drug delivery market.

Europe Drug Delivery Market Restraints:

However, high costs of drug delivery procedures and strict regulations for drug delivery procedures are expected to restrict market growth in order to obtain approvals that are difficult and troublesome challenge along with imposed monetary obligation on drug delivery devices manufacturers and researchers.

Competitive Landscape and Drug Delivery Market Share Analysis

Drug delivery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe drug delivery market.

