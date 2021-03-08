Europe Drones Market Emerging Trends and New Developments Analysis 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Drones market in its latest report titled, “Europe Drones Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Europe dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe Drones Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Europe Drones Market: Azure Drones, SAS, Parrot Drones, Terra Drone, Onyx Scan Advanced LiDAR systems, AltiGator Unmanned Solutions, DJI, Flyability SA, DelAir, UAS Europe AB, CAT UAV, Yuneec, Aerialtronics and Others.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Parrot drones Introduced drone with a smartphone-powered first-person view. The camera is powered with 4K-HDR 21-megapixel camera and comes with long-lasting battery life, which can be used for shooting advertisements and other entertainment applications. Launch of such advanced drones for various applications is anticipated help the companies expand their presence in the region. Furthermore, with the ease in drone regulations, many companies are entering into the drone industry of Europe, which is expected to further increase the competition among the coming in the coming future.

Key Market Trends:

The Construction has the Highest Share in 2019

The construction segment currently has the highest share in 2019. The drone is changing the ways used for surveying land and fields traditionally. Drone surveying is also known as aerial surveys, are popular in the industry because of factors such as they provide faster, safer and cost-efficient way to survey at heights. The engineers, in the sector, are preferring aerial surveys for bridge inspection, roof inspection and large building construction. By eliminating manual at-height working, they reduce risk and enhance safety while working at high construction sites while the aerial shots which enable the construction engineer to take vital decisions. With the implementation of LIDAR or laser scanning sensor payloads, drones exceptionally provide detailed digital models of landscape, vegetation, buildings and other assets. In June 2019, Ordnance Survey, the national mapping agency for the United Kingdom employed Terra Drone Europe, to provide UAV based orthomosaic, digital terrain models (DTM) and digital surface models. With the growing demand for aerial surveying in the construction sector, several mapping and surveying drone service providers are procuring new drones with required payloads in the region. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the coming years.

The United Kingdom has the Largest Share in Europe Drones Market

The United Kingdom was the largest market for Drone in Europe in 2019. Drones are playing a growing role in several areas such as emergency services, construction etc. The government of the UK in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are supporting the use of drones to meet personal needs. The number of drone operators in the country has grown rapidly in the past five years, with their number doubled in the past two years. In 2014, there were about 400 commercial drone operators in the country. However, as of October 2019, there are more than 5,000 operators. In 2018, five cities (Bradford, London, Preston, Southampton, and West Midland) across the United Kingdom took part in the Nesta initiative, which aimed to engage local authorities and businesses in integrating drones into public services and other commercial opportunities. Further, in March 2020, with the rise of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the UK government launched a fast track trial for delivery of vital medicines from the British mainland to the Isle of Wight using drones. Such initiatives from private and public sectors are anticipated to accelerate the penetration of drones in the UK airspace during the forecast period.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Europe and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

