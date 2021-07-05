Europe Digital OOH Advertising Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Digital OOH Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the europe digital OOH advertising market is currently witnessing strong growth and is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising, or DOOH advertising, refers to a form of programmed outdoor advertising that delivers messages to consumers digitally. They are displayed in public places, commercial locations, and waiting places, such as elevators. DOOH advertising employs geofencing, tracking, retargeting, personalizing, attribution, and measurement technologies. It offers brands a safe environment, unparalleled viewability, as well as a high rate of online activation. Digital OOH advertising is gaining prominence due to the inclusion of data feeds, videos, and programmatic capabilities.

The Europe digital OOH advertising market is primarily driven by the increasing implementation of digital display technologies in all sectors and applications. The high population and economic development, coupled with the increased spending capacity of consumers, are propelling the growth of the market. In addition to this, advertisers are coming up with innovative and interactive ways of engaging audiences and collecting data. They are also partnering with different service providers to utilize real estate to screen digital advertisements. Furthermore, the integration of real-time data analytics with digital screens has increased the presence of more creative and interactive content, which is expected to significantly influence the market in the future.

Europe Digital OOH Advertising Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the europe digital OOH advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the europe digital OOH advertising market on the basis of format type, application, end use industry and country.

Breakup by Format Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Breakup by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

