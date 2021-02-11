Europe Digital language learning Market expected to reach US$ 3.20 Bn as The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving growth in Coming Year

Europe digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.20 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights Europe Digital language learning Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Digital language learning Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Digital language learning Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in different countries. Digitalized language learning involves several techniques to enhance students’ ability to learn, speak, and write other languages. A few of such techniques include online courses, online examination, digital textbooks, and animation. Digitalized education has modernized the educational sector in various countries, and several others developing countries are in the process of adopting this trend to prepare their students to meet the standards of the education and corporate sectors in western countries.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Digital language learning Market are

Busuu, Ltd,Babbel,Fluenz,Lingoda GmbH,Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC),Pearson PLC,Preply, Inc.,Rosetta Stone, Inc,Verbling, Inc.,Yabla, Inc.

Currently, Germany is dominating in the Europe digital language learning market owing to the high penetration of digitization and the growing number of international students in the country. Factors such as growing digitization of education and rising demand for advanced language learning solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital language learning market in Europe.

EUROPE DIGITAL LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Digital Language Learning Market by Language Type

English

German

Spanish

Mandarin

Others

Europe Digital language learning Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe Digital language learning Market by Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Customer

Europe Digital language learning Market by End-User

Academic

Non-Academic

Europe Digital language learning Market by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Digital language learning Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Digital language learning Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Digital language learning Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

