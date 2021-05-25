Europe Digital Diabetes Management Market 2021: Industry insights Upcoming Trends and Forecast by 2028

Europe Digital Diabetes Management Market report offers a basic overview of the target market including industry status, market size, shares, volumes, and revenue generation. This analytical report is the compilation of the market through qualitative and quantitative analysis. It also comprises of thorough business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market. This market document includes vast data relating to the recent discovery and technological expansions perceived in the market, complete with an examination of the impact of these intrusions on the market’s future development. Also, average revenue generated by these companies, segmented on the basis of region, is used to arrive at the overall market size. This general market measure is used as a part of the top-down procedure to assess the sizes of other individual markets through percentage parts from auxiliary sources catalogs, databases, and primary researchThis business report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. The information covered in this report is documented on the basis of the primary research team, secondary based tools, industry opinions, and database.

Digital diabetes devices are combine diabetes monitoring hardware, mobile software and big data cloud computing infrastructure. Smart Glucose Monitor is a wireless blood glucose monitor which measures and provides information about the blood glucose data to iOS or Android mobile device. It is used in self-monitoring of blood glucose level in the blood. Digital diabetes devices are of different types such as smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps, weight & diet management apps and many other. Continuous glucose monitoring systems is a method to track glucose level at the day and night. CGM measure glucose at regular intervals at 24 hours, a day and translate the reading into dynamic data, generating glucose direction and rate of change reports. The CGM system work through a small sensor insert into skin, usually on belly or arm part of patients. The sensor usually measure interstitial glucose level, which is the glucose found in the fluid between the cells. The sensor tests glucose every few minutes. A transmitter wirelessly sends the information to a monitor. The monitor may be a part of an insulin pump or a separate device, which can easily carry in pocket.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among others.

Europe Digital Diabetes Management Market By Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services), Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Europe digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, diabetes management apps, end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services. In 2019 devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2019, LifeScan Inc announced result of OneTouch Select Plus, a blood glucose monitoring system which showed that long term clinical accuracy of the OneTouch Select Plus blood glucose test strip platform and highlights the products consistently accurate performance.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. In 2019 wearable devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, In October, AgaMatrix Inc and Arcadia Group announced strategic partnership for blood glucose monitoring (BGM) technology. By this partnership, company strengthens the brand portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others. In 2019, home care settings segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In Feburary 2019, Glooko Inc launched their integration with the Novo Nordisk connected insulin pen on company Diasend platform.



