Europe Deodorants Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KG aA, Procter & Gamble Co.

The Europe Deodorants Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Europe deodorants market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Deodorants Market: Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KG aA, Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company (Sanex), Revlon and others.

Key Market Trends

– With increasingly hectic lifestyles, the whole Europeans are looking for convenient solutions that allow them to save time and make their life easier. This trend is favoring deodorant sprays and roll-ons, which are perceived as being easier to apply and more time saving compared to other deodorant types.

– Moreover, the popularity of the different deodorant formats varies from country to country in Europe. Deodorant sprays remain the most popular product format among European consumers. However, the category has lost popularity as consumers seek cleaner ingredient lists, such as being free from aluminum and alcohol. Sprays are, for instance, less popular in Scandinavian markets, where consumers tend to prefer roll-ons.

Inclination Towards Transparency And More Natural Ingredients in the Deodorants Market



Sales of deodorants with a natural positioning are expected to grow over the forecast period, in line with rising demand for natural beauty and personal care products in the European Market. More consumers believe that the frequent use of deodorants and antiperspirants containing aggressive chemicals, such as aluminum-based compounds and parabens, can be a risk to health. Consumers are also expected to appreciate formulations that are free from alcohol, fragrance, and parabens and containing natural ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber, eucalyptus, and tea tree oil. Consumers will also welcome added properties such as skin moisturizing, stain-free properties, and antibacterial properties.

Therefore brands such as Dove have 0% Aluminium Original Roll-on Deodorant in their product portfolio, along with it contains moisturizing cream and 0% alcohol. Therefore these types of products are expected to increase their prominence in the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement, Promotion and Innovations

R&D and advertisement are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in these factors, in order to influence consumer purchase decisions. ?The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. Key market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion, in order to attract consumers on the digital platform.

For instance, Infasil by Aziende Chimiche Riunite Angelini Francesco followed this strategy and invested in new advertising on Italian TV promoting its Infasil 2C deodorant line, containing the 2c molecule, which activates with sweat and releases a fresh fragrance.

In terms of innovation and capturing the new demands of consumers, the companies are too embarking on this opportunity and strategy to increase their market share in the European Deodorants market. For instance, TexPro had launched a whole range of 100% organic, unscented products that prevent sweating and are suitable for people with allergies. The flagship product is a deodorant that is used on clothing instead of the skin, which seems to be a solution for some consumers.

Competitive Landscape



In the whole of the Europe deodorants market, the multinational firms continued to dominate deodorants in 2019. Unilever is one of the top players of deodorants in the region, its top position in the market can be attributed to well-established brands Lynx, Dove, and Sure.

Moreover, Beiersdorf, which is one of the other bigger companies operating in the European deodorants market, has strengthened its sales and share during 2019, due to value increases in all categories. Apart from Nivea, its flagship brand, brands such as Eucerin, Hidrofugal, and 8×4 also saw sales growth, particularly in Germany.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period.

