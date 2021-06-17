Europe Dehumidifier Market Analysis, Trends By Types, Growth By Top Companies And Applications, Forecast To 2020-2027

According to the report, The Europe dehumidifier market size was valued at $212.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The refrigerant type dehumidifier dominated the market in 2019, owing to rise in consumer inclination toward maintaining a healthy environment in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

Dehumidifier is a utility device used for the removal of humidity/moisture and to control air quality. Ongoing development of the real estate sector, changes in weather conditions, rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness among consumers toward healthy & comfortable living drive the market.

“The Europe dehumidifier market is expected to witness significant growth due to rapid development of the real estate sector, changes in climatic condition in the European countries, and Increase in consciousness toward health and benefits of maintaining indoor air quality.”

The demand for residential dehumidifier is influenced by rise in trend of sustainable energy framework in Europe, as consumers actively seek for energy-efficient products. Moreover, ongoing smart housing developments drives the demand for energy-efficient residential dehumidifiers.

The active players in the Europe dehumidifier market report are AB Electrolux, Desiccant Technologies Group, General Filters, Inc, Motors And Armatures Inc.(Mars), Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd, Lg Electronics, Honeywell International Inc, Berlin Brands Group, Meaco (U.K.) Limited, And Whirlpool Corporation.

The Europe dehumidifier market analysis, the market is segmented into type, application, and country. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into refrigerant type dehumidifier and chemical absorbent dehumidifier. Depending on application, it is categorized into industrial, commercial and residential. By country, it is analyzed across Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe.

The significant decrease in the dehumidifier market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the economies and industries across Europe. The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the Europe Dehumidifier market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the Europe Dehumidifier market.

Key Findings of the Study

• The Europe dehumidifier market expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

• Based on type, refrigerant type segment helds the major Europe dehumidifier market share in the in 2019.

• Based on application, the other industrial held the highest share in the Europe dehumidifier market in 2019.

• UK held the highest share in the Europe dehumidifier industry.

