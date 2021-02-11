Europe Data Center Construction Market expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 representing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2027

The Europe Data Center Construction Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

According to The Business Market Insights Europe Data Center Construction Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Data Center Construction Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Data Center Construction Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Strength of Europe economy and rising demand for cloud computing in the region are major factors primarily driving the demand for data center services in Europe. The demand is primarily full filled by the co-location service providers that holds the larger share of the market in Europe. Increasing user needs such as predictive analytics, storage requirements and fast data processing are some of the applications of data center. Data centers and cloud solutions are experiencing high demands; and also investments in these technologies are expected to increase significantly. Many big companies have either built or are planning to build their data centers in the European region owing to factors such as GDPR, climatic conditions of the region, government support as well increasing business in Europe, to provide best uptime and service delivery.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Data Center Construction Market are

Aecom Inc.,Arup, Cap Ingelec Sas,Isg Plc,Jacobs,John Sisk & Son,Jones Engineering Group,Mace Group, Mercury Engineering,Skanska,Structuretone

EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrial Design

UPS

Generators

PDU

Transfer Switchegears

Others

Mechanical Design

HVAC

Other Cooling Equipment

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Tier Standard

Tier 1 & 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Other

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Geography

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Denmark

Belgium

Rest of Europe

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Data Center Construction Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Data Center Construction Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Data Center Construction Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

