Europe Dashboard Camera Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 18.01% by 2025 | Blackvue, MIO, Vantrue Inc., Nextbase UK, Garmin Ltd, RoadHawk

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe Dashboard Camera Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Dashboard Camera investments from 2021 till 2025.

Europe Dashboard Camera Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.01% over the forecast period and is expected to reach a market value of USD 2053.138 million by 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Europe Dashboard Camera Market: Blackvue (Pittasoft Co. Ltd), MIO (A brand of MiTAC Europe Limited), Vantrue Inc., Nextbase UK, Garmin Ltd, RoadHawk (Trakm8 Holdings PLC), Halfords Group PLC, Kenwood Europe (JVC KENWOOD Corporation), Samsara Inc., Steelmate Automotive UK Ltd. and others.

Single-Channel Expected to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

– Single-channel dashboard cameras are those that are capable of filming only in one direction, as the name suggests. These are usually placed at the front of the vehicle. These cameras come with features, such as Wi-Fi, GPS, parking mode, and night vision.

– These video cameras are usually available in every conceivable configuration, ranging from a single lens to multiple lenses that allow simultaneous front and rear recording.

– The demand for single-channel dashboard cameras is proliferating, due to the rising demand for dashboard cameras among motorists, owing to its application in filing insurance claims, and procurement of evidence for civil and criminal lawsuits, along with other safety concerns.

– Furthermore, the usage of wide-angle lenses in automotive camera modules is witnessing increasing adoption, due to a wide field coverage and enhanced picture quality.

Russia Expected to Gain a Significant Share in the Market

– In Europe, the concept of dashboard cameras was initially adopted by masses in Russia and then the trend shifted to the United Kingdom and Germany.

– Since the country is depictive of insurance frauds, fear of aggressive motorists, and even accidents inappropriately investigated without the equipment, the usage of dashboard camera has become a necessity.

– Also, the country’s legal system, rarely favors first-hand accounts of traffic collisions, combined with lax law enforcement, has made dashboard cameras all but a requirement for the country’s citizens.

– Moreover, since 2003, every car owner in Russia is mandated to have an insurance policy. However, the mandatory, basic auto insurance in Russia is very limited in coverage.

– With a poor road safety record, and the vehicles, especially old ones, requiring timely inspections are expected to make dashboard camera as one of the significantly growing markets in the country.

Key Developments

– May 2019 – Nextbase, a UK based dashcam provider, launched its Series 2 product range, consisting of 5 new dash cam products. The series 2 products will feature new products including Emergency SOS, Alexa, Magnetic mount, and auto sync Bluetooth support amongst others.

– February 2019 – Samsara Inc., launched a dashcam that uses artificial intelligence to identify dangerous driving behaviors. The cameras are part of broader investment in artificial intelligence and are expected to give Samsara the ability to provide customers with added features through over-the-air software upgrades at no extra cost.

