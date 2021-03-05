Europe Cybersecurity Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2027

This detailed report on ‘Europe Cybersecurity Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Europe Cybersecurity market’.

Europe Cybersecurity Market With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hacker’s greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called ‘Flame’. Europe cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 % and will be worth of USD 47.17 Bn by 2023.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=130330&RequestType=Sample

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

The business approach and growth statistics implemented by Europe Cybersecurity industry competitors will lead to a competitive edge in the industry. The production and demand statistics of Europe Cybersecurity driven by evolving market segments across different regions, type and application are mentioned in this report. The value chain analysis and market share for varied Europe Cybersecurity players are covered. The consumption statistics for the mentioned type, applications and regions are enclosed in the report. This report will help you in analyzing the industry scenario and characteristics of Europe Cybersecurity market.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the second largest market share in the global cyber security market in 2016, generating 28.2% of the global revenue. One of the reasons is that the European Commission has taken up various initiatives in the field of cyber security in order to make the European Union a strong player in combatting cyberattacks, to increase the region’s cybersecurity capabilities and cooperation.

By countries, the Europe cybersecurity market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5. EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market. This is mainly backed by countries likes United Kingdom, Germany, and France that are making significant cybersecurity investments. It is also reported that cyberattacks in EU5 countries have expanded by five times from 2013 to 2017. To overcome the situation, countries need more robust and effective cyber solutions, and need to create effective regulations regarding cyberattacks.

By solution, Europe cybersecurity solution is classified into identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management. Countries in EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the UTM market in Europe, followed by Italy, which witnessed the highest growth rate. This is because organizations find deploying UTM easier and more effective.

Key growth factors:

o The prime factor that is driving the European cyber security market are government regulations, increase in cyberattacks, and the popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

o The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation are designed to ensure privacy that includes encrypting personal data, governing over the management and use and protection of data

Threats and key players:

o The lack of information, understanding, and time are the key factors that hinder organizations from adopting cybersecurity

o The key players in this market area BAE System, Cisco System, Fortinet, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Symantec

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the Europe cybersecurity market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the Europe cybersecurity market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end user industries -financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by solution- identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management

o Market trends in the Europe cybersecurity market

o Market drivers and challenges in Europe cybersecurity market

o Current and forecasted countries – EU5 and the Rest of EU5 market size data for the Europe cybersecurity market

o Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=130330&RequestType=Methodology Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the Europe cybersecurity market and its segments- by region, by solution, and by end user industries

o Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Europe cybersecurity market

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Customizations Available

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Europe cybersecurity market

2.1. Market overview- Key observations, global historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD bn)

2.2. Market drivers

2.3. Market trends

Chapter 3: Europe cybersecurity market – by industries (financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others)

3.1. Market size

3.2. Market overview- drivers, trend, and challenges

Chapter 4: Europe cybersecurity market – by solution

4.1. Identity and Access management- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. Encryption- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key opportunities

4.3. Governance Regulation and Compliance- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observation

4.4. Unified Threat Management- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observation

4.5. Security information and event management- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observation

Chapter 5: Europe cybersecurity market- by countries

5.1. EU5 cybersecurity market- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

5.1. Rest of Europe cybersecurity market- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=130330&RequestType=Methodology

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com