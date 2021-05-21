Europe Cyber Security Market Report – Featuring IBM, Dell Root 9B, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corp, Trend Micro
Europe Cyber Security Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research Website. The new research report studies the Europe Cyber Security market by profiling its major driving and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, & allowing easy formulation of calculations as well as estimations by the use of industry-leading analytical tools & methods. The key economic aspects affecting the Europe Cyber Security market growth are studied in detail in this report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic & macroeconomic environment of the market.
Number of critical infrastructure components is completely dependent on IT systems and it supplies the foundation for information exchange for various sectors including voice, data video and internet connectivity. Cyber security is used for safeguarding computers, network data, and programs from unlicensed or spontaneous access.
Europe Cyber Security Market has been examined in detail on a global level and regional level. The report includes a regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has comprised study of the Europe Cyber Security Market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, & the latest trends into consideration.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM, Dell Root 9B, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corp, Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Inc., FireEye Inc., and Proofpoint
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Network Security
- Cloud Security
- Application Security
- End Point Security
- Wireless Network Security
- Others
By Solution
- Threat Intelligence & Response
- Identity & Access Management
- Data Loss Prevention
- Security & Vulnerability Management
- Unified Threat Management
- Enterprise Risk and Compliance
- Managed Security
- Others
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
By Industry
- Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing, Retail, Government
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Turkey
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Spain
- Italy
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Poland
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Belgium
