Europe Cruise Missile Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Europe Cruise Missile market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Europe Cruise Missile market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Cruise Missile investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Europe cruise missile market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

The increased defense spending on missile and missile defense systems by European countries is driving the growth of the market. Countries like Poland, Finland, etc have increased the budget for the procurement of missile defense systems from foreign countries. On the other hand, countries like France, the United Kingdom, Germany, etc. are spending a lot of money on the research and development of supersonic and hypersonic cruise missiles which is expected to propel the missile market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Sea Segment is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by Launch Platform, the Sea segment is expected to have the highest share in the market during the forecast period. The rise in naval spending by countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, etc. is propelling the market growth for the cruise missiles launched from surface combatants and submarines. Countries in Europe have been investing a significant amount toward indigenous development of naval platforms or procurements from foreign players. The increasing fleet of the naval forces in the region is also demanding robust air defense capabilities with guided and interceptor missiles, which is driving the growth of the segment in the region. Several navies are developing and procuring sea-launched missiles for their naval fleets. In July 2019, the UK Royal Navy successfully tested its new missile called Martlet, also known as the Lightweight Multi-role Missile, to defeat incoming boats and ships on the sea. Similar missiles are being developed especially for the new generation surface combatants and submarines, which are scheduled to enter service during the forecast period. This would drive the Sea segment of the market during the forecast period.

Russia Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

Russia is one of the top five defense spenders in the world. In late 2019, the government announced a federal military budget of about USD 154.1 billion for the period 2020-2022. In 2020, the country plans to spend USD 47.55 billion on defense and further increase it to USD 50 billion in 2021 and USD 51.3 billion in 2022. The country’s massive investments in the defense sector are propelling the indigenous missile development programs. For instance, the country developed Zircon hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, with the capability to travel at a speed of Mach 8, and they have a higher survival rate against modern air defenses. The testing of the missile from a submarine and a frigate is expected to be completed in 2020. The country is expected to modernize its Soviet-era surface ships and submarines, along with the procurement of newly built vessels and submarines. All the future attack submarines of the country are expected to have Zircon missiles carrying capabilities. The completion of the testing of Zircon cruise missiles may enable them to be fitted to the new growing fleet of Russia in the future, thereby, generating an increasing demand for cruise missiles. Additionally, the government announced the development of a new nuclear cruise missile called 9M730 Burevestnik (Petrel) in March 2018. The missile is being developed as an intercontinental-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities. These missiles are anticipated to enter service by 2025.

