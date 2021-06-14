Europe Corporate Language Learning Market Tremendous Rise during 2019-2027 with Top Companies Like Busuu Ltd, Fluenz, Learnlight, Lingoda GMBH, Rosetta Stone Ltd

Europe Corporate Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 266.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 749.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027. Europe Corporate Language Learning Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The corporate language learning market in Europe is propelled by factors such as rising globalization, employee development, and the advent of new technologies. Several companies are recognizing the significance of having multilingual employees across different business lines and functions, which is boosting the corporate language learning market. The acquisition of multilingual employees in an organization delivers numerous benefits in terms of international growth, including enhanced customer service, general business growth, and business development.

Leading Europe Corporate Language Learning Market Players:

Berlitz Corporation

Busuu Ltd

EF Education First

Fluenz

inlingua International Ltd.

Learnlight

Lesson Nine GmbH

Lingoda GMBH

Memrise Limited

Rosetta Stone Ltd

Europe Corporate Language Learning Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner the market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

