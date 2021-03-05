Europe Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Accepta., Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, BWA Water Additives

Cooling water treatment chemicals are the chemical agents which help in removing the unwanted harmful bacteria from the cooling system. It is mainly used for protecting the system from damaging corrosion, control the scale formation & fouling and to control the growth of harmful bacteria. The cooling water treatment chemicals possess the excellent properties of increasing the efficiency and safety of the device. Furthermore, it reduces the energy consumption by increasing the pace of cleaning. Few examples of cooling water treatment chemicals are polyphosphates, chromates, nitrites, surfactants, zeolites, orthophosphate, etc. It is used in various industries such as power, oil & gas, steel & metal, sugar mills, textile, etc.

Market Insights

Growing demand from power industry to favor the Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market

Cooling water treatment chemicals are widely used in the power industry owing to the high requirement of water and need to save freshwater resources. Cooling water treatment chemicals are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through frameworks, as these boost the heat transfer efficiency in a heat exchange equipment. The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of cooling water treatment chemicals. Power industries, e.g., thermal and atomic plants, frequently use seawater or lake water for cooling the heat exchange equipment. The water is reused several times and returned to its source. About 99% of the water retrieved from the source is returned, and less than 1% of the water is squandered in dissipation. The power industry is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate in the future because of the growing power generation sector in developing regions. Despite the growing number of renewable energy industries, the power delivered by sustainable assets is too little to sate the developing interest.

Type Insights

The Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product is segmented into scale inhibitor, corrosion inhibitor, biocide and others. The scale inhibitor segment in the Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the corrosion inhibitor segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Scale inhibitors are specially designed to control the deposition of polyvalent metal ions in industrial and wastewater systems. They offer halogen stability and control calcium, iron, manganese, and other metal salts to prevent precipitation on heat transfer surfaces.

The selection of a scale control agent depends on the precipitating species and its degree of supersaturation. Polyacrylate, polymethacrylate, polymaleic, phosphonates, sodium phosphates, and sodium aluminates are among the commonly used scale inhibitors in cooling water treatment chemicals. Sequestering agents, also chelating agents, used in cooling water treatment chemicals are capable of forming soluble complexes with metal ions, to control scaling effectively. The stringent regulations by the government on water conservation and wastewater management, coupled with the increased use of cooling water treatment chemicals in industrial applications, has fueled the demand for scale inhibitors.

End Use Industry Insights

The Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry as power; steel, mining, and metallurgy; petrochemicals and oil & gas; food & beverages; textile; and others. The power segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market, while the steel, mining & metallurgy

segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The power industry is the largest consumer of cooling water treatment chemicals. Water is utilized in high-pressure boilers, turbines, and cooling towers for power age. Water treatment for power age is a crucial procedure that requires reliable innovation. High-virtue water guarantees legitimate activity of the steam age framework and lessens blowdown recurrence and utilization of heater synthetic substances. It is likewise ready to more readily secure against disintegration and harm to hardware. The cooling cycle is the biggest shopper of water in the force plant. Effective cooling water treatment chemicals are necessary for ensuring maximum profitability and nonstop activity.

