Europe Consumer Packaging Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026   

Europe Consumer Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Europe Consumer Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The European consumer packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

– Technological innovation, sustainability, and attractive economics are among the reasons for the remarkable growth of consumer packaging.

– The way consumers view and interact with packages is altering. Owing to the rising focus on sustainability, consumers are preferring easily recyclable carton packaging over plastic or tin packaging. The growing market demand for customer-friendly packages and heightened product protection is expected to boost sustainable consumer packaging as a viable and cost-effective solution.

– For instance, food & beverage and cosmetic companies are continuously working towards replacing their product packaging with 100% recyclable packaging solutions. In October 2019, Loreal S.A. declared the development of the paper-based cosmetic tube in collaboration with Albea, a provider of cosmetic packaging.

– This initiative would reduce environmental impact and enhance the footprint of the LOral packaging. Also, this innovation would enable LOral brands to replace a large amount of plastic currently utilized in their tubes with newly certified paper-like and bio-based material.

– According to Pro Carton European Consumer Packaging Perceptions Study 2018, 52% of all Europeans believe carton board/cardboard is the most eco-friendly packaging, followed by glass packaging. According to the same report, 52% of European consumers have switched brands because of the environmental concerns due to the type of material being used in the packaging of products.

– Global campaign Love Paper and campaigning group Two Sides organized the European Packaging Preferences 2020 study, with independent company Toluna speaking to 5,900 consumers from nine European countries Denmark, Finland, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593059/europe-consumer-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global Europe Consumer Packaging Market are Huhtamaki Group, Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak Inc., International Paper Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Sealer Air Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Mondi Group, Ardagh Group, Crown Holdings Inc., Massilly Holding SaS, Tubex GmbH, Owens-illinois, Inc and Other

Industry News and Updates:

-March 2020- Huhtamaki’s ambition is to be the first choice in sustainable food packaging With 100 years of history and a solid Nordic heritage, Huhtamaki is a key global player in food-on-the-go and food-on-the-shelf packaging solutions. The company has delivered strong growth in recent years, building strong foundations for the future. Huhtamaki has recently conducted a thorough review and renewed its long-term 2030 strategy in order to maintain its growth trajectory and meet future transformative trends.

–June 2019- Amcor announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Bemis Company Inc., effective 11 June 2019. The combined company will now operate as Amcor Plc (Amcor), trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AMCR” and the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “AMC.” Amcor is included in both the S&P 500 and S&P/ASX 200 indices.

Key Market Trends

Glass Packaging to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– In June 2020, Glass collection and recycling stakeholders launched a program that aims to increase European collection rates to 90% by 2030 and connect the glass value chain. Close the Glass Loopis a bottom-up, a pan-European action platform is a bottom-up, collaborative, public-private partnership that aims to boost glass collection rates, in comparison with a current rate of 76%.

– Originally announced in 2019, this initiative gathers twelve European federations representing glass manufacturers, processors, brands, packaging recovery organizations, and municipalities. The founding partners include spiritsEUROPE, FEVE, FERVER, UNESDA, and EXPRA.

– It is expected that around 76% of glass packaging in the EU market is collected for recycling but there is more to be done. Close the Glass Loop initiative seeks to establish strong partnerships with local authorities to expand source-separated glass collection, enhance glass collection in large cities and tourist areas and ensure that the use, collection, and recycling of glass containers are better supported by common guidelines and tools, at all stages of use.

– In April 2020, the industry association European Container Glass Federation (FEVE) announced the results of a consumer research study carried out on over 10,000 consumers across 13 European countries. Results from the study include that half of the consumers reported buying more products in glass packaging than in 2016, and purchasing decisions are being increasingly driven by recyclability and environmental considerations.

– The study states that the environmental impact of packaging is witnesses as an important decision driver in food & beverage purchases, with the majority of consumers (3 in 4) highly concerned about littering of the food containers and 1 in 3 respondents naming this as their most important consideration. Additionally, 46% of the survey respondents stated actively decreasing purchasing of plastic packaging owing to concerns about littering in the environment. With a current European glass collection rate of 76%, the association is targeting a 90% collection rate by 2030 with full recycling of all packaging collected.

Food Packaging to Hold Significant Market Share

– The use of packaging materials like plastic, paper, and others in the food industry drives the markets growth in the region. Food can be packaged in all forms of pckaging and hence Food packaging is growing extensively but Foodis also one of the most significant users of plastics. The demand for plastic packaging for the food industry is increasing.

– The region’s food industry remains one of the strongest sectors in the overall economy. According to the 2019 report of Data & Trends from FoodDrinkEurope, a turnover of EUR 1.2 trillion is generated from the industry, and EUR 236 billion in value-added and employs about on food and drink products, thus, making food manufacturing one of the most significant sectors in the region. This results in an increasing share of household expenditure to reach 13.8% on food and drink products.

– In March 2020, Lidl, a German global discount supermarket chain, in partnership with Copernus, Sharpak, and Bantam Materials, has become the first supermarket to introduce a new kind of packaging using ocean-bound plastic (plastic collected from beaches and coastline around Southeast Asia).

– Furthermore, in March 2020, around 15 governments and 66 companies signed and launched the European Plastics Pact that commits to several specific targets to be achieved by 2025, such as reducing the usage of virgin plastic by at least 20%, increasing collection, sorting, and recycling capacity by 25%, and furthering the use of recycled plastics in the packaging (at least 30%). Key companies in the food manufacturing industry, such as Nestl�, Unilever, and Suez, had already signed the European Pact.

– Paper packaging is the main asset of the food sector. Paper packaging is environment friendly and also increases the convenience for consumers. Significant competition exists in the food market between those who provide quality products to consumers.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593059/europe-consumer-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=74

Highlights of the Europe Consumer Packaging Market Report: :

Detailed overview of Europe Consumer Packaging Market

Market Changing Europe Consumer Packaging market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current, and projected Europe Consumer Packaging market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Europe Consumer Packaging Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Europe Consumer Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Europe Consumer Packaging industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593059?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com