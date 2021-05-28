Europe Construction Product Certification Market 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2027

The Europe Construction Product Certification Market Research Report assist clients in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This market research report has the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. While delivering this report, solid commitment to is given to the clients that improve a customer experience. By understanding the importance of sound facts and figures they are accurately inserted in the Europe Construction Product Certification market report.

The construction product certification market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 14,775.02 million by 2028. Growing need to ensure product safety and performance attributes is a factor boosting in market growth.

The construction product certification is the process of certifying a product which indicates that the product has passed various different performance tests, endurance test and quality assurance tests which also meets qualification and eligibility components mentioned in contracts, regulations or specifications. Construction product certification process is conducted by various different regulatory bodies and accreditation bodies and also by a third party of a particular country. A product is verified through certification to comply with a specification and gets stamped with a unique specification number.

The safety issues related to the products design, implementation, installation and use of equipment in construction areas or locations have led the regulatory authorities to impose strict rules, regulations and standards at early stage which led to acquire various certifications and standards for the products which are acting as a major driver for the growth of the construction product certification market. The variations in the regulations and standards across different regions made difficult for the manufacturers to operate in the market of different countries acting as a major restraint for the growth of the construction product certification market. There has been an increasing demand for testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services owing to stringent standards and regulations imposed by government and other regulatory bodies and also increasing outsourcing TIC services adoption acting as a window of opportunity for the growth of the construction product certification market. The huge time required to acquire a certificate for a product is acting as a major challenge for the construction product certification market.

This construction product certification market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the construction product certification market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Europe Construction Product Certification Market Scope and Segmentation:

The construction product certification market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the construction product certification market is segmented into construction and building products, power generation and energy storage, industrial and hazardous location equipment, information and communications technology, lighting products, medical and laboratory equipment, personal protective equipment, tools and outdoor equipment and others. In 2021, construction and building products category held larger share. This is mainly due to extreme focus on the safety and quality, surging need to comply with construction regulations, growing emphasis toward environment certification, encourage energy saving, and evaluating the sustainability for such products. Moreover, it includes wide number of individual products such as glass, plumbing and heating, wiring, lifts, and others, due to which construction and building products category is dominating.

On the basis of application, the construction product certification market is segmented into insulation, roofing, exterior siding, interior finishing and others. In 2021, interior finishing category held larger share. This is mainly attributed to rising demand for specific interior finishing construction certification projects, and it also includes interior space elements such as door, ceiling, lightings, staircase, and more, due to which the segment is dominating the market.

On the basis of end user, the construction product certification market is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. In 2021, industrial category held larger share owing to factors such as high revenue projects along with longer duration, increasing growth of industrial sector, and it includes construction of factories, power plants, warehouses, which require high level of certified products with improved safety.

Europe Construction Product Certification Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Leading Key Players Operating in the Europe Construction Product Certification Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are British Standards Institution, SGS SA, Centexbel, RINA S.p.A., CSA Group, Intertek Group plc, DNV GL, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, ALS Limited, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Applus+, UL LLC, TÜV SÜD, and TÜV Rheinland among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of construction product certification market.

For instance,

In September 2020, RINA S.p.A. invested in the Innovation Fund launched by the European Commission for demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies. Through this, the company supported the firms interested in preparing the proposals for projects. This has helped the company to enhance its presence in the market.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for construction product certification through expanded range of size.

The Europe Construction Product Certification Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Europe Construction Product Certification Market

Categorization of the Europe Construction Product Certification Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Europe Construction Product Certification Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Europe Construction Product Certification Market players

